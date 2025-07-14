BREAKING: Naomi is WWE Women's World Champion

Naomi achieved another milestone in her career. She just won the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025.

Ad

Naomi turned heel earlier this year after it was revealed that she was Jade Cargill's attacker. Since then, she has been feuding with the former AEW star. These two women competed in a singles match at WrestleMania 41, where Cargill emerged victorious. Since then, the Glow went on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match before she resumed her feud with Jade.

Tonight at WWE Evolution, she competed against the former TBS Champion in a No Holds Barred Match and lost again. However, she had much bigger plans later on in the show.

Ad

Trending

The main event of Evolution saw IYO SKY defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. During the match, IYO accidentally dropkicked the referee. Ripley then hit the Riptide and had the match won, but there was no referee to count the pinfall. Later on in the match, IYO hit her moonsault on Rhea, and the referee recovered to count the pin, but Mami kicked out.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Just then, Naomi's music hit, and she came down to the ring and cashed in her MITB contract, making this a Triple Threat Match.

Ad

The Glow then sent Mami into the ring post and hit IYO SKY with the split-legged moonsault to win the Women's World Championship.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will demand a rematch for the title after losing tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!