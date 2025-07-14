BREAKING: Naomi is WWE Women's World Champion

Naomi achieved another milestone in her career. She just won the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025.
Naomi turned heel earlier this year after it was revealed that she was Jade Cargill's attacker. Since then, she has been feuding with the former AEW star. These two women competed in a singles match at WrestleMania 41, where Cargill emerged victorious. Since then, the Glow went on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match before she resumed her feud with Jade.
Tonight at WWE Evolution, she competed against the former TBS Champion in a No Holds Barred Match and lost again. However, she had much bigger plans later on in the show.
The main event of Evolution saw IYO SKY defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. During the match, IYO accidentally dropkicked the referee. Ripley then hit the Riptide and had the match won, but there was no referee to count the pinfall. Later on in the match, IYO hit her moonsault on Rhea, and the referee recovered to count the pin, but Mami kicked out.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
Just then, Naomi's music hit, and she came down to the ring and cashed in her MITB contract, making this a Triple Threat Match.
The Glow then sent Mami into the ring post and hit IYO SKY with the split-legged moonsault to win the Women's World Championship.
It will be interesting to see whether Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will demand a rematch for the title after losing tonight.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!