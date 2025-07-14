WWE Evolution Results: Huge betrayal; referee attacked; Money in the Bank cash-in during chaotic title match (7/13/25)

Stephanie McMahon kicked off WWE Evolution before we headed for the Triple Threat match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Evolution Results (July 13, 2025):

Becky Lynch def Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Jacy Jayne def. Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez def. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Sol Ruca & Zaria, & The Kabuki Warriors to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Tiffany Stratton def. Trish Stratus to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal

Naomi def. IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley to become the new WWE Women's World Champion

WWE Evolution Results: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria - Women's Intercontinental Championship match

Becky Lynch was in control early on before Lyra caught her in a submission hold. Bayley broke the hold with a big kick before she and Becky teamed up to send Lyra into the announce desk outside. Becky sent Bayley into the barricades with the Bexploder before getting a near fall in the ring.

Bayley blocked the manhandle slam before Lyra took both opponents down with a high crossbody. Bayley got the top rope elbow drop on Lyra Valkyria before putting her in the Tree of Woe and putting the boots to her. Becky was hit with a Sunset Flip bomb into Lyra for a near fall before coming back with a superplex.

Becky tried for the Disarm-Her on Bayley before hitting Lyra with the manhandle slam. Bayley broke up the pin before getting a near fall off the Bayley-to-belly suplex. Lyra hit the champ with Nightwing before Bayley got her with the Roseplant. Becky came back in and rolled The Role Model up with a backslide before getting the win.

Result: Becky Lynch def Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution

Grade: B+

WWE Evolution Results: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace - NXT Women’s Championship match

Jacy Jayne fled the ring early on, and Grace took her down with a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, the champ dropped Grace and got a neckbreaker for a near fall. Grace took a big knee to the face before the champ got the draping neckbreaker off the ropes.

Jacy asked for the title belt, and Fallon Henley tossed it to her before Blake Monroe knocked both Fallon and Jazmyn Nyx out at the ringside. The referee diffused the situation and took the belt away before the champ could capitalize. Henley recovered and distracted the referee while Monroe hit Grace from behind with the title belt, allowing Jacy to get the win.

Result: Jacy Jayne def. Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution

After the match, Monroe got in the ring and handed the belt to Jacy and smiled before leaving, letting us know that attacking Grace wasn't a mistake but a betrayal.

Grade: B

WWE Evolution Results: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors - Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Roxanne Perez and Kairi Sane kicked off the match, and the champs quickly took control after Raquel Rodriguez and Asuka were tagged in. Asuka was isolated in the ring before Alexa Bliss tagged in and got some big moves on Perez. Asuka got a big missile dropkick and cleared the ring before she and Kairi got a big double team beatdown on Zaria.

Alexa took a backstabber before Sol Ruca was hit with a spear from her own teammate, Zaria. Alexa was tossed outside the ring onto the others before Raquel took Ruca down in the ring with a spinebuster and got the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez def. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Sol Ruca & Zaria, & The Kabuki Warriors to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championship at Evolution

Grade: B

WWE Evolution Results: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus - WWE Women’s Championship match

Tiffany Stratton had the early advantage but took a big tornado DDT for a near fall before trading chops and kicks with Trish Stratus in the middle of the ring. The champ got a vertical suplex into a knee before getting a near fall off the Swanton Bomb.

Stratus got a hurricanrana before getting her knees up for the moonsault from the champ. Stratton took the Stratusfaction before Stratus got a near fall. Stratton came back with the prettiest moonsault before getting the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Trish Stratus to retain the WWE Women’s Championship at Evolution

Grade: B-

WWE Evolution Results: Naomi vs. Jade Cargill - No Holds Barred match

The match started as soon as Cargill made her entrance, and Naomi tried to attack her with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Naomi tossed Jade Cargill into the steel steps before attacking her with a kendo stick. Chairs, a trash can, and a table were brought out before Jade hit a big spear on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Naomi dropped Jade on a steel chair before taking out a steel chain and choking her with it. Jade fought out of it and hit Naomi with the chain before taking a camera from the crew and hitting her with it. Jade kicked Naomi down through a garbage can before tossing a toolbox at her, which Naomi dodged.

Naomi dropkicked Jade into an LED screen before driving one of the metal legs of a table into her face. Cargill was put through a table at ringside before Naomi slammed her into a chair in the ring. Jade got some chair shots on Naomi and hit Jaded from the top rope through a table before getting the win.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Naomi at Evolution

Grade: B+

WWE Evolution Results: Battle Royal

Nia Jax eliminated Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame right off the bat before Kelani Jordan managed to avoid the floor and land on the announce desk. Jordan walked on her hands upside down to reach the ring and rejoined the match before Giulia eliminated Ivy Nile.

Jaida Parker eliminated Natalya before Maxxine Dupri and Candice LeRae were eliminated as well. Jaida Parker was sent out next, followed by Kelani Jordan and Giulia. B-Fab was eliminated, as well as Michin, before Alba Fyre saved Chelsea Green from elimination.

Zelina Vega was tossed outside by Lash Legend before Nikki Bella took out Fyre. Lola Vice was eliminated, followed by Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Nikki Bella was eliminated by Lash Legend as Nia, Lash, and Vaquer remained. Nia was next to go before Vaquer hit the Devil's Kiss on the apron to eliminate Legend for the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal

Grade: B+

WWE Evolution Results: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - WWE Women's World Championship match

Rhea Ripley was sent outside early on but managed to dodge the dive, but took the following moonsault from the champ. IYO SKY was sent into the barricades and the steel steps before Rhea took some DDTs in the ring.

IYO got the double stomp and a German Suplex before Rhea kicked out of a huge Poison Rana. Rhea got a nearfall off the Razor's Edge before IYO dodged the Riptide. SKY countered a superplex before accidentally dropkicking the referee.

Rhea got the Riptide, but there was no one to officiate the count. Rhea got another Razor's Edge before IYO outside and over the barricades. The match headed into the crowd before SKY dodged a powerbomb from on top of some road cases.

The champ climbed up the crates and hit a big dive before getting a powerbomb at the ringside. Back in the ring, Rhea kicked out of a moonsault after the referee got back up. Rhea got a top rope Spanish Fly before Naomi came out and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract!

WWE Evolution Results: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi - WWE Women's World Championship match

The match was turned into a Triple Threat as Naomi hit SKY with the briefcase and tossed Rhea into the ringpost and outside. Naomi hit the split-legged moonsault on the champ before getting the pin!

Result: Naomi def. IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley to become the new WWE Women's World Champion

Grade: A

