Becky Lynch successfully defended her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in an incredible Triple Threat Match to kick off WWE Evolution. Despite all three women logically having a shot at walking out as the champion, The Man ended up retaining the title.

The finish saw Becky rolling up her longtime rival, The Role Model, after Lyra Valkyria had her in a precarious pinning predicament as well. The finish may have provided some insight into the future of the Women's Intercontinental Championship and the champion, Becky Lynch.

However, the ending of the match may have also provided some insight into WHY Becky Lynch retained her IC Title. In this article, we shall discuss the three reasons why Big Time Becks remains the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion coming out of Evolution.

#3. Becky Lynch has brought the Women's Intercontinental Championship to the Big Time with her

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest name in the history of women's wrestling. The Man revolutionised the business on her course to become the first ever woman to win the main event of WrestleMania, and she remains the only superstar to have ever held both Women's World Titles in WWE simultaneously. In the main event of WrestleMania 35, she became "Becky 2 Belts" — the RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion.

While Lyra Valkyria was a phenomenal inaugural champion, Lynch contending for the title elevated it to new heights, and The Man holding the Women's IC Title has elevated it to a status comparable to the Women's World Championship, itself being held by Iyo Sky and contended for by the biggest woman's star in the business, Rhea Ripley. That is a testament to Lynch's brand value, and the longer she holds onto the title, the more prestigious it becomes.

#2. Becky Lynch has done a phenomenal job as the Intercontinental Champion

Lynch has not just coasted off her brand value to elevate the Women's IC Championship. She has been on a phenomenal run since WrestleMania, with impeccable promo and character work. In the ring, The Man hasn't lost a step, several years and one incredible baby girl later.

Her Women's Intercontinental Title reign is reminiscent of the run John Cena had with the United States Championship back in 2015. She has not taken this as a demotion; on the contrary, she reportedly actively advocated for this title reign. And much like Cena's reign as US Champion, Becky Lynch's reign as the Intercontinental Champion is meant to elevate young talent, and it may be destined to end much like her reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

#1. SummerSlam is the perfect place for Lyra Valkyria to regain the Intercontinental Championship

A featured match at SummerSlam could finally bring a climactic end to one of WWE’s best feuds of 2025: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria. Their mentor-protégé story has evolved into a bitter rivalry, and there’s no better stage than SummerSlam to deliver its final chapter.

A title change in a one-on-one setting, especially after months of emotional and physical warfare, would make Valkyria’s potential victory feel monumental. After all the betrayals, mind games, and near-wins, SummerSlam could be the night Lyra Valkyria steps out of the shadow of her former mentor and carves her name in history.

To truly put a stamp on this win, WWE might go with a stipulation match at the show. Given the intensity of their conflict and their undeniable conflict, a No Disqualification match, an "I Quit" Match, a Steel Cage match, a Last Woman Standing contest, or even a Ladder Match—which has deep roots in Intercontinental Championship history—could be the way to go. A Ladder Match seems to be the best way to go, where the stakes are bound to be quite literally high.

