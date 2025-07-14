Triple H may have subtly confirmed a huge WWE title match for SummerSlam 2025

Three weeks before SummerSlam, in a thrilling Triple Threat encounter to kick off WWE Evolution, Becky Lynch retained her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a phenomenal opener. The match was fiercely contested and extremely crisp, with momentum swinging back and forth throughout.

Just when it seemed like Lyra had the win in her grasp, having Bayley in a near fall situation, The Man struck with perfect timing, rolling up The Role Model to steal the victory from under Valkyria's nose once again. Becky, thus, continues her reign, but not without controversy, and she will now likely be defending her title at SummerSlam.

However, despite stealing the win, Becky Lynch may not have put her fellow Irishwoman, Lyra Valkyria, in the rear-view mirror just yet. Given that The Man is yet to pin her former protege clean yet, Valkyria has a legitimate claim to a rematch for the title belt that was once around her waist.

It has also been clear that the feud with Becky Lynch and Bayley has been instrumental in further elevating the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, and given her incredible in-ring work ethic, continued character development, and ever-improving promo work, Lyra Valkyria may soon win back the workhorse championship.

If Triple H's likely plan for Valkyria to regain the Women's IC Title soon remains, SummerSlam would be the perfect stage to give her the moment. A featured match at the Biggest Party of the Summer could finally put an end to one of the best feuds of 2025.

Given the extent of their conflict, there may be a major stipulation attached for SummerSlam. It could be Extreme Rules, a Submission Match, a Street Fight, or perhaps, even a Ladder Match, given the historic association of the Intercontinental Championship and the Ladder Match stipulation.

As for Bayley's future, it does not seem like she is completely done with Becky Lynch just as yet either. Given the decade-long conflict between the two multi-time World Champions, Triple H could get pivot back to the feud between two of his greatest NXT alumna post-SummerSlam, perhaps, at Clash in Paris in August.

What might Bayley do at WWE SummerSlam?

Depending on how tonight's main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY goes down in Atlanta, Bayley may actually benefit from her loss in the Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship and move on the Women's World Championship picture in the coming weeks. As one of the biggest names on the roster, The Role Model remains a legitimate contender for any title in WWE and can be elevated to that spot in a heartbeat.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are set to collide in the main event of WWE Evolution, and the match looks to be the most unpredictable and high-stakes affair of the night. SKY and Ripley's bout might even end up stealing the entire wrestling weekend, and a shocking heel turn to close the night might just shock the world and lay the path for Bayley to challenge for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam also.

