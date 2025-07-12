3 finishes for Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley (Women's World Championship) at WWE Evolution

Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship in what will presumably be the main event of WWE Evolution this Sunday and wrap up a blockbuster wrestling weekend. Ripley was awarded the title shot at the request of Sky, and while there has been no significant build to the match since the announcement on RAW last week (neither woman was even present on RAW this week), their conflict has been brewing since the beginning of the year.

Ad

Sky and Ripley seemingly have a ton of respect for one another despite their differences escalating on the Road to WrestleMania. Nevertheless, despite Ripley's otherworldly popularity with the fans, discourse regarding a possible heel turn this summer seems to be growing, especially considering that Sky beat Ripley for the title in the first place.

With the lack of build leading up to their match at Evolution, it seems as though the feud will extend to SummerSlam, with something major expected to occur to spice up the picture. Keeping in mind all this and more, in this article, we shall explore three potential finishes for Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley (for the Women's World Championship) at WWE Evolution, with whatever happens setting the tone for a potential SummerSlam clash between these two titans.

Ad

Trending

#3. Iyo Sky could defeat Rhea Ripley, and Ripley might not turn heel (for now)

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

Considering Sky's underdog role and Ripley's stature, the WWE Universe is unlikely to boo her even if Ripley is the more popular star among fans. Given the size difference, it would also not make sense for Sky to pin Ripley clean following her moonsault finish. Sky will likely use her speed to catch Rhea Ripley off guard and roll her up for the win.

While the WWE Universe would expect some sort of handshake or peace treaty between the two after that match, Ripley may or may not be receptive to it. After all, she considers herself the alpha of the women's division. She may accept Iyo Sky's peace proposition or reject it, but if the plan is to build to a rematch at SummerSlam, Ripley may wait until the RAW that follows to strike.

Ad

Ripley may be conflicted at Evolution and do her best to fight her demons, but her frustration may be too much for her to handle, and a heel turn on the following RAW would be one of the biggest moments of the year.

#2. Iyo Sky could defeat Rhea Ripley, leading to her heel turn after the match

Ad

As aforementioned, the finish to the match could be somewhat similar in this case, too, with Iyo Sky pulling a quick one on Rhea Ripley for the win to retain her title. However, instead of being conflicted or trying to battle through her emotions, Rhea Ripley may snap in the aftermath of the main event itself.

To be embarrassed on a stage as massive as the main event of WWE Evolution may be too much for Ripley to handle. She may have respect for Iyo Sky, but Mami has her pride too, and clearly believes that the Women's World Championship belongs to her, and so does the number one spot.

Ad

Finally, Evolution, with the lack of hype leading into the show for all the various reasons, needs not just fantastic matches, but a moment that stands out from the weekend that also involves AEW All In (which may see Hangman Adam Page win the AEW World Championship) and a stacked Saturday Night's Main Event card featuring Goldberg's retirement match.

Unless WWE is planning one of the biggest returns of all time at Evolution, Ripley's heel turn remains the best bet to grab all the headlines coming out of this weekend. The biggest and most beloved female star in the world turning heel at an event as historic as Evolution would be a moment forever etched in WWE history.

Ad

#1. Rhea Ripley could turn heel and defeat Iyo Sky to win the Women's World Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides the NXT Women's Championship, no other singles title seems likely to change hands at Evolution. While WWE may delay Rhea Ripley's heel turn and title win, Evolution needs to compensate for the lack of buzz it has heading into the show, not just by the quality of wrestling on Sunday, but the buzz coming out of it. So, what if Ripley turns heel tomorrow night to win the title instead of doing it out of frustration in the aftermath?

Ad

As a heel, Rhea Ripley doesn't need to cheat to beat Iyo Sky at Evolution. She just needs to brutalize her in a fashion that begins to make the WWE Universe uncomfortable about what their favorite woman on the roster is doing to one of their other favorites, but also a resilient underdog champion with the heart of a lion.

In the quest to regain her title, Mami could become so ruthless that fans may be implored to start booing her solely based on her body language and aggression. It is hard to boo megastars like Rhea Ripley, as we have witnessed over the past few years with stars such as Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. They are just too big as stars and too damn good at their jobs.

Ad

WWE's biggest stars have established their own characters to the point they have ceased to fit in as traditional babyfaces and heels. At Evolution, Mami wouldn't be cheating to win or turning on the fans, at least until the fans begin to turn on her and that causes her to slowly become more dastardly and merciless.

She will just be being herself, but with newfound aggression, with the sole goal of getting back on top. Whether that leads to a rematch with Sky at SummerSlam or something different remains to be seen, but Evolution, Mami's message may be as simple as this: "This is my brutality!"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE