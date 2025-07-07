Triple H to turn one of WWE's biggest stars heel on RAW this week due to massive reason? Potential explored

The slow-burning tension between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky has simmered beneath the surface for most of the year. While the desire for championship gold strained their relationship in the lead-up to WrestleMania, things seemed to settle in the aftermath. But the cracks have clearly remained—cracks that could break wide open as soon as tonight on RAW.
At WWE Evolution this Sunday, Sky is set to defend her championship against Ripley, a challenger she handpicked after being granted the privilege by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce on last week's episode. While IYO represents the high-flying underdog, Rhea is the undisputed and undeniable powerhouse of the women’s division across RAW and SmackDown.
Despite being the most popular woman on the roster, she has a well-documented aggressive side. And though she’s been embraced by fans as a babyface over the past year, it’s easy to forget that Ripley’s rise to superstardom began as a ruthless heel in The Judgment Day. In fact, a section of fans may soon begin turning on her because of her push and presentation. This is the big reason why the Triple H-led creative team might contemplate a change. So what if she turns now, at the peak of her popularity, and in the process, makes Iyo Sky an even bigger star?
The story between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky has been building for months on Monday Night RAW. The time and emotional investment is far too rich to just end with a handshake, despite the mutual respect they seem to have for each other. After all, one of the best storytelling developments in recent years in WWE has been women superstars developing gigantic aspirations and massive egos, much like the men, and rightfully so.
Whether Ripley loses and snaps from frustration at Evolution, or the frustrations lead to her reverting to her ruthless and perhaps even cunning roots to win the title, a heel turn feels inevitable—but it may not wait until Evolution at all.
If a rematch at SummerSlam is the plan, then the heel turn can surely wait till Evolution, since it would kickstart the even more heated build to their rematch at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, if Triple H is planning to go in a different direction and wants to wrap up the Ripley-Sky story (at least this phase of it) by Evolution, the heel turn may occur as soon as tonight on Monday Night RAW.
Another consideration is the lack of hype surrounding Evolution, perhaps because it is crunched between a packed wrestling calendar. It is also no longer a question or a doubt that the women can very well put on the best WWE show of the summer, whereas in its inaugural edition, people doubted if it could even be passable. That negative discourse, ironically, can often generate hype.
The women of WWE have come a long way, and strong characters, superstar presentation, undeniable talent and growth, and compelling personalities are vital to the process. Ripley's heel turn is a natural next step in this cycle. The seeds are already planted. Rhea herself has warned that she’ll stop at nothing to reclaim what she sees as hers.
WWE may be planning to have a superstar like Stephanie Vaquer or Becky Lynch or even Bayley in the Women's World Championship match at SummerSlam, in which case the Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky feud would have to be wrapped up by Evolution, or at least stalled until post-SummerSlam. Nevertheless, the heel turn is still not very likely tonight on RAW.
Is it too soon to turn Rhea Ripley heel, whether on RAW or at Evolution?
One may argue that Ripley should not turn heel at the peak of her popularity. She is now a mainstream star and one of the pillars of RAW vis-à-vis the WWE-Netflix deal when it comes to PR and advertising. And despite Mami having been on top for the longest time, fans still can't get enough of her. And yet, a lot of the reactions she receives have to do with her star power.
At just 28 years old, there is a lot there to explore and uncover in her character, and WWE has barely scratched the surface yet. Rhea Ripley is already regarded as a future Hall of Famer, and by the time she is done with wrestling, she could very well be the greatest female wrestler of all time, and by far too.
So, if Ripley does not turn tonight on RAW, then regardless of the result at Evolution, fans should expect another chapter in this rivalry to unfold at SummerSlam. The major question is: will Rhea walk into SummerSlam as the champion or the challenger?
