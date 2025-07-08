3 Possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria for the Women's IC Title at WWE Evolution

The Women's Intercontinental Championship picture has been one of the best parts of WWE TV of late, and is perhaps the best built-up match heading into WWE Evolution this Sunday. While Lyra Valkyria did a fantastic job as the inaugural champion, Becky Lynch's character work and obvious star power have made it one of the most prestigious belts in WWE today.

As Valkyria remains intent on regaining the title and Lynch seems intent on retaining it no matter what, it has also drawn Bayley's motivations. We have recently seen an edge to her character that she has not had as a babyface before.

Indeed, the intricate dynamics of their relationships with each other, the motivations to claim possession of the title, and the consistently delivered solid in-ring and promo work have elevated all three women, especially and most importantly Lyra, and the Women's Intercontinental Championship itself.

With that said, the segment involving all women on this week's go-home RAW saw intense verbal confrontations, followed by Lyra laying out both Becky and Bayley to stand tall ahead of their Triple Threat Match at Evolution. In this article, we shall discuss three possible finishes as they pertain to the Women's IC Title match featuring Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria at WWE Evolution.

#3 Lyra Valkyria could outshine the legends she once looked up to

The future of women's wrestling is in fine hands, with Lyra Valkyria one of the examples to justify this statement. She was the perfect woman to be the inaugural Intercontinental Champion, considering her in-ring pedigree. Still, she has grown as a character and been on fire on the mic since WrestleMania.

With the IC Title having traditionally been the "workhorse belt," Lyra is the perfect candidate to continue to steadily raise her stock as well as that of the title. With someone like Bayley vying for it and someone like Becky Lynch desperately holding on to it, its prestige has already shot through the roof. In the long run, the title is likely to come back to Valkyria anyway.

Triple H might pull the trigger at Evolution itself, having Valkyria pin either Bayley or Becky for the title. This could set up Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. If Bayley turns heel in the aftermath of Valkyria's win, Valkyria vs Bayley could also be an enticing road to go down.

#2 Bayley might steal the Intercontinental Women's Championship

Bayley's frustrations have been mounting for months, ever since she was cheated out of her WrestleMania spot by Becky Lynch. WWE has done a great job of integrating the backstage decisions made during that week and making the television programming feel more genuine and relatable by playing into this discourse.

Therefore, if Bayley wins the title on Sunday, it would be a measure of vindication for her against Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch. She has been too nice and for far too long, and once again, these blurred lines between fiction and reality are what make wrestling all the more interesting. Given her current character progression, Bayley winning the title would only make sense if she were to resort to nefarious means once again to achieve her goals.

Much like most major heel turns in recent memory, it wouldn't be sudden and out of left field. Something as simple as making use of tights to pin Lyra Valkyria could be the start of her descent into delusion. She could continue to justify her tactics, asserting that she just jumped at the opportunity before someone else would have, or that Triple Threat matches are "No DQ" anyway.

#1 Becky Lynch could retain her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

The most likely and logical finish to the Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship would probably see Becky Lynch retain the title over Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, likely pinning the latter in the process. There is still a lot that Lynch can do with the IC Title, and her run thus far has been nothing short of excellent.

Plus, given that Valkyria is likely to regain the title soon, whether from Becky or Bayley, the pedigree and prestige Becky builds up for the title will only compound in the coming weeks. A title change in a one-on-one match, especially a monumental potential win for Valkyria, would certainly be more enhanced and lucrative if it comes after months of heated struggle and conflict against her former mentor.

The most logical scenario here is for Becky Lynch to pin Bayley at WWE Evolution and to face Lyra one-on-one at SummerSlam. Given their history and chemistry, a major stipulation would only make the match bigger. It could be anything, from a Last Woman Standing match to Extreme Rules, a Submission Match, or even a ladder match. Everything is on the table; hey, even a TLC match, and these stipulations would all make sense in their way.

