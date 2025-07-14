3 reasons why Nikki Bella lost the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution

One of the most anticipated matches on the WWE Evolution 2025 card was the Women’s Battle Royal to determine a challenger for the world title at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, which will emanate from Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31.

The Battle Royal was quite an entertaining back-and-forth affair. The Triple H-led creative team has once again proved that unexpected moments are a signature of their booking style. Nikki Bella was a heavy odds-on favourite to win the elimination bout and punch her ticket to Clash in Paris.

The last four sole survivors in the Battle Royal were Nikki Bella, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and Stephanie Vaquer. Bella was struggling on the ropes against Jax when NXT Superstar Legend rushed in and shockingly scored an elimination by delivering a big boot to Nikki Bella.

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Nikki Bella lost the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 despite being a top favourite:

#3. Bella was never planned to win

Nikki Bella returned for another run in the Stamford-based promotion last month. Soon after her comeback, she had a heated altercation with Liv Morgan, who even laid out the Hall of Famer in the squared circle with her signature ObLIVion.

The two were rumoured to kick off a rivalry and lock horns in a singles bout at Evolution. However, Morgan’s unfortunate shoulder injury on red brand the following week forced the sports entertainment juggernaut to alter multiple plans, including Bella’s feud with Morgan.

WWE later announced Bella for the Battle Royal as an alternate plan, which subtly suggested the Hall of Famer was never the favorite, at least internally, as the winner.

#2. Nikki Bella to challenge for major title at SummerSlam

There were significant rumors in the recent past that Brie Bella would also return down the line, and the Bella Twins will reunite to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WWE could now go ahead with the same plan. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez may target Nikki Bella on behalf of Liv Morgan, laying the groundwork for a tag team affair between the Bella Twins and Judgment Day at SummerSlam 2025.

#1. The WWE Hall of Famer is set to turn heel

Nikki Bella has been a babyface for a long time. To provide a fresh perspective to her current run, the former Divas Champion may turn heel on Monday Night RAW following her loss at Evolution and target the Battle Royal winner, Stephanie Vaquer.

Bella, as a heel, could even challenge Tiffany Stratton or Naomi for the women’s championship at the first two-night WWE SummerSlam next month. While Jade Cargill, the winner of the Queen of the Ring Tournament this year, is in line for a WWE Women's Title shot at The Biggest Party of The Summer, a heel Nikki could very well work her way in and make the title bout a three-way.

