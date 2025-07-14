[WATCH] Jade Cargill uses the TV camera to punish Naomi at WWE Evolution 2025

Jade Cargill went to war with Naomi at WWE Evolution and is now 2-0 against her biggest rival in wrestling. As you might have expected, both women went all out, and Cargill even used a TV camera.

Ad

The match between Jade Cargill and Naomi was a WrestleMania run-back, and this time, it was No Holds Barred. When a rivalry is that bitter, it only makes sense that the competitors can go all-out, and that's exactly how Cargill defeated her rival to go 2-0.

However, there was one spot in between where Jade Cargill took the TV camera, much to the chagrin of the cameraman. She used it to hit Naomi's gut. You can watch the epic moment below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Overall, the Cargill-Naomi match was just one incredible part of an overall incredible premium live event. The crowd was hot and in full support of the women, and Bianca Belair's presence was met with skepticism as some speculated that she could turn on Cargill.

One thing is for sure: the friendship of Bianca Belair and Cargill will never be the same again, either.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Cargill first seemed to refuse to acknowledge Belair, and there was a momentary stare during the hand raise that subtly suggested a future feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!