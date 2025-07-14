[WATCH] Jade Cargill uses the TV camera to punish Naomi at WWE Evolution 2025

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 14, 2025 01:31 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Jade Cargill went to war with Naomi at WWE Evolution and is now 2-0 against her biggest rival in wrestling. As you might have expected, both women went all out, and Cargill even used a TV camera.

The match between Jade Cargill and Naomi was a WrestleMania run-back, and this time, it was No Holds Barred. When a rivalry is that bitter, it only makes sense that the competitors can go all-out, and that's exactly how Cargill defeated her rival to go 2-0.

However, there was one spot in between where Jade Cargill took the TV camera, much to the chagrin of the cameraman. She used it to hit Naomi's gut. You can watch the epic moment below:

Overall, the Cargill-Naomi match was just one incredible part of an overall incredible premium live event. The crowd was hot and in full support of the women, and Bianca Belair's presence was met with skepticism as some speculated that she could turn on Cargill.

One thing is for sure: the friendship of Bianca Belair and Cargill will never be the same again, either.

After the match, Cargill first seemed to refuse to acknowledge Belair, and there was a momentary stare during the hand raise that subtly suggested a future feud.

Edited by Rohit Nath
