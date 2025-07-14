  • home icon
  • 26-year-old star shockingly turns heel and costs Jordynne Grace the title at WWE Evolution

26-year-old star shockingly turns heel and costs Jordynne Grace the title at WWE Evolution

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 14, 2025 01:13 GMT
Jordynne Grace was betrayed (Image via WWE.com)

Jordynne Grace challenged Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at WWE Evolution. She asked Blake Monroe to accompany her to the ring for the match, but the latter shockingly turned on her and cost her the title.

During the match, Jacy Jayne kicked The Juggernaut off the apron and hit her with a neckbreaker in the ring for a two-count. The Fatal Influence leader hit Grace with a cannonball in the corner, and the two stars traded strikes. Jordynne Grace planted the champion with a folding powerbomb and hit a World's Strongest Slam but missed a Vader Bomb.

Jacy hit Grace with a superkick, and the latter ran into a big boot. Jordynne dropped Jayne with a draping neckbreaker for a two-count. Jacy Jayne missed a cannonball and was on the receiving end of a sunset flip. She took down Jordynne Grace with a hurricanrana from the top rope and hit a running kick for a two-count.

Fallon Henley slid the title into the ring but got attacked by Blake Monroe. Jacy Jayne tried to hit her opponent with the belt but got into a scuffle with the referee. Blake Monroe took the title and hit Jordynne with it while the referee was distracted, turning heel in the process. Jacy nailed Grace with the Rolling Encore and pinned her to win the match.

