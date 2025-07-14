[WATCH] Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky's heartbreaking reaction after WWE Evolution goes off the air

It was a heartbreaking end to the night for Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at WWE Evolution 2025 as neither woman walked out with the Women's World Championship. Their heartbreaking reaction was captured after the show went off the air.
The main event of WWE Evolution 2025 saw a rematch between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, with the Eradicator looking to end her curse against The Genius of the Sky. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett even indirectly accused Iyo Sky of not being honest about why she chose Ripley. However, they later acknowledged that she is one of the best wrestlers in the world.
Being the best didn't matter, as it was Naomi who walked out with the Women's World Championship. After WWE Evolution went off the air, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky embraced each other in a heartbreaking and touching moment.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
It's beautiful to see the level of respect both women have for each other as competitors. They're from Japan and Australia, respectively, and had drastically different journeys to reaching WWE, but the fact that they headlined Evolution is a huge testament to both of them.
Once again, Ripley has failed to beat The Genius of the Sky, but they may just have to put their rivalry on hold for another day.
It was an incredible conclusion to an incredible PLE.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!