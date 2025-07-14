[WATCH] Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky's heartbreaking reaction after WWE Evolution goes off the air

It was a heartbreaking end to the night for Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at WWE Evolution 2025 as neither woman walked out with the Women's World Championship. Their heartbreaking reaction was captured after the show went off the air.

Ad

The main event of WWE Evolution 2025 saw a rematch between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, with the Eradicator looking to end her curse against The Genius of the Sky. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett even indirectly accused Iyo Sky of not being honest about why she chose Ripley. However, they later acknowledged that she is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Being the best didn't matter, as it was Naomi who walked out with the Women's World Championship. After WWE Evolution went off the air, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky embraced each other in a heartbreaking and touching moment.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

It's beautiful to see the level of respect both women have for each other as competitors. They're from Japan and Australia, respectively, and had drastically different journeys to reaching WWE, but the fact that they headlined Evolution is a huge testament to both of them.

Once again, Ripley has failed to beat The Genius of the Sky, but they may just have to put their rivalry on hold for another day.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was an incredible conclusion to an incredible PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!