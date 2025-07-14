Charlotte Flair saves Alexa Bliss at Evolution 2025; Popular WWE duo seemingly splits as a direct result

Charlotte Flair saved Alexa Bliss during their match at Evolution 2025. A WWE duo seemingly split after what happened tonight.

Ad

Ever since Zaria debuted in NXT, she has formed a formidable duo with Sol Ruca. The two of them have teamed up on numerous occasions. Despite that, the two of them had miscommunications during their match, where it looked like they would split. However, they remained together and were looking to take their tag team to the next level.

Tonight, at WWE Evolution, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against the Kabuki Warriors, Zaria & Sol Ruca, and Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. During the match, Zaria was gearing up to hit Alexa Bliss with a spear. However, when she went to hit the move, Flair pulled Bliss out of the way, and Zaria accidentally hit her tag team partner. In the end, Raquel Rodriguez hit the Tejana bomb on Sol Ruca and pinned her to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!