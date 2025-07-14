49-year-old legend's retirement teased at WWE Evolution; Standing ovation given by fans

At WWE Evolution 2025, one of the marquee matches may not have delivered in the build-up, but it more than compensated once the bell rang. A 49-year-old legend received a standing ovation as she teased her retirement.
That legend is the one and only immortal Trish Stratus. She continued to prove why age is not only just a number, but why she holds the status she does among the legends of the business. She wrestled like she had a point to prove, although it wasn't enough to make her an eight-time women's champion.
After Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Title, she was quick to exit the area at WWE Evolution 2025. Trish Stratus then received a standing ovation as she appeared to have subtly teased her retirement.
She received very deserving "Thank you, Trish" chants from the audience. Many of the fans in the crowd likely grew up watching her rise to the top, and despite her occasional appearances and in-ring returns, she has always excelled.
It's going to be interesting to see if Stratus does, in fact, call it a day. The way she wrestled, there is no doubt that she has a few more in her.
There is no confirmation if this is it, but if it is, then it's the best possible way to go out at WWE Evolution.
