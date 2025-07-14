49-year-old legend's retirement teased at WWE Evolution; Standing ovation given by fans

At WWE Evolution 2025, one of the marquee matches may not have delivered in the build-up, but it more than compensated once the bell rang. A 49-year-old legend received a standing ovation as she teased her retirement.

Ad

That legend is the one and only immortal Trish Stratus. She continued to prove why age is not only just a number, but why she holds the status she does among the legends of the business. She wrestled like she had a point to prove, although it wasn't enough to make her an eight-time women's champion.

After Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Title, she was quick to exit the area at WWE Evolution 2025. Trish Stratus then received a standing ovation as she appeared to have subtly teased her retirement.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

She received very deserving "Thank you, Trish" chants from the audience. Many of the fans in the crowd likely grew up watching her rise to the top, and despite her occasional appearances and in-ring returns, she has always excelled.

It's going to be interesting to see if Stratus does, in fact, call it a day. The way she wrestled, there is no doubt that she has a few more in her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

There is no confirmation if this is it, but if it is, then it's the best possible way to go out at WWE Evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!