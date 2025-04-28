"I have to step away" - Naomi announces she can't continue to wrestle in WWE longer due to health issues

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 28, 2025 15:00 GMT
Naomi (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Naomi is having the time of her life as a heel on WWE SmackDown. However, she has a big decision to make about her wrestling future.

The Glow was last seen in action during Night One of WrestleMania 41, where she lost to Jade Cargill in a hard-hitting singles match.

The two rivals made history together, marking the first non-title women's singles match in almost 20 years at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Naomi opened up about wanting to have kids with her husband and WWE star, Jimmy Uso.

She revealed that she can't continue wrestling for much longer due to health issues, and she might step away very soon.

"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon."
Naomi then explained why her current WWE run is so special to her.

"With that on my mind and on my plate, I think that makes my time left here even more special and valuable to me. That's why I'm so passionate about what I'm doing because I think this might be it.” (H/T - WrestlePurists)
What's next for Naomi in WWE?

Naomi may have come up short at The Show of Shows, but the war is far from over.

The Glow showed up on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 to launch a sneak attack on Jade Cargill and caused a disqualification during her match with Tiffany Stratton.

With the Backlash Premium Live Event fast approaching, a rematch between the two arch-rivals could be on the cards.

Will this be Naomi's last match? Only time will tell.

Edited by Arsh Das
