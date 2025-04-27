Naomi was involved in an embarrassing botch on WWE SmackDown this past Friday. However, the sequence has seemingly not dampened The Glow's spirits as she reacted assertively to the botch.
The 37-year-old was in action at WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a loss to Jade Cargill in a singles match. However, the feud between the two continued on SmackDown this week, where Naomi attacked Jade during her match against Tiffany Stratton. The post-match brawl also saw the return of Nia Jax, who attacked the WWE Women's Champion.
During her brawl with Jade, the real-life Bloodline member was involved in a botch as a fan video showed that none of her punches landed on the former AEW star. However, she made it clear that the next time, she would bust Cargill's nose and knot her forehead as she shared a hilarious edit of the botch.
"Next time, noses will be bust and foreheads hella knotted," she posted on X.
Naomi has continued to push alliance with top WWE Superstar
Naomi shared a close bond with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair a few months back. However, the group was broken after The Queen of Glow was revealed as Jade's mystery attacker. This also led to differences between the real-life Bloodline member and The EST, as the latter was not happy with her partner's actions.
Despite their issues, Naomi has continued to push for a reunion with Bianca Belair. She sent a message to her former partner on Instagram after the latter revealed her hand injury.
The Glow has been doing some of the best work of her career since turning heel. Many believe that WWE should reward her by having her win the Money in the Bank this year. However, there are still a couple of months to go for the event.