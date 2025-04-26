Naomi continues to push alliance with major WWE Superstar following injury

Naomi has made it clear that she is no longer on good terms with Jade Cargill. The Glow attacked Cargill backstage last November. The real-life Bloodline member is a former Women's Champion, and even though the former AEW star defeated her at WrestleMania, she hasn't let it bring her down.

This week on SmackDown, Bianca Belair revealed that she had suffered a broken finger at WrestleMania during her match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. She was seen with a taped finger, and it was noted that she could be out of action for several weeks.

Following the show, despite her attack on Jade Cargill, the SmackDown star sent a message to Belair on her Instagram post, making it clear that she would be there to help her sew her gear, now that she couldn't use her hand. The Glow also asked The EST to call her back.

Naomi sends a message to Bianca Belair on Instagram [Image credit: Belair's IG]

Naomi and Bianca Belair have been at odds for several weeks on WWE SmackDown

Naomi has been waiting for Bianca to return to SmackDown since she was over on RAW throughout the build-up to WrestleMania, and now they can finally finish their story. Belair walked away from her friend the week after Elimination Chamber when she admitted that she was the one behind the attack, but it seems that the former champion won't take no for an answer.

Belair has teased turning heel a few times in recent weeks, and finally, she could be ready to accept her former friend's calls and join her against Cargill. Naomi's issues with The Storm didn't end at WrestleMania, and now that Belair is back on SmackDown, she could become an integral part of the story.

The former Women's Champion may not need backup, but it will be interesting to see whose side The EST lands on.

Cargill already seems to believe she knew something about the attack, so she wouldn't be losing much if she did side with the bad guy.

