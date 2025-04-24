Bianca Belair confirms injury after WrestleMania

Bianca Belair went into WrestleMania 41 to battle for the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The star lost and was unable to come away with the title, but as it turns out, she was also injured at the event.

Belair has been dealing with a lot heading into WrestleMania. Her two best friends turned on each other, with Naomi having betrayed and attacked Jade Cargill. This resulted in both of them getting into a feud, and Belair walking out on it, not wanting to be involved herself. On top of that, Rhea Ripley and she had issues heading into 'Mania as well, and despite winning the Elimination Chamber, she didn't get a singles match at The Show of Shows.

Earlier, it was reported that Bianca Belair had suffered an injury to her fingers and that she had come out of WrestleMania 41 hurt. WWE released the Behind the Scenes video from this year's event, and it's unfortunately been confirmed. The star is dealing with a potentially broken finger. She said that she was happy that IYO SKY had won, but she also said that things were not over between her and Ripley.

“Think I broke a finger. My fingers hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now, that was amazing. Win or lose it’s WrestleMania. The 'Mania streak is over but you know what, I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody, one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. Can’t be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that a**. This ain’t over cause it’s your fault,” she said. [2:18 - 2:48]

Bianca Belair was absent on the RAW after WrestleMania

While Belair's rivals were both present on the RAW after WrestleMania, the EST was absent. Rhea Ripley came out to save IYO SKY from an attack by NXT stars and indicated that she was not done chasing the title.

Bianca Belair was nowhere to be seen, though, and it appears that her injury could have kept her out. However, with the EST originally being part of the SmackDown roster, she could simply just show up on Friday and continue to perform on the blue brand.

