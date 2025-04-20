3 reasons why Naomi lost to Jade Cargill at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars Naomi and Jade Cargill faced each other on the first night of WrestleMania 41.

The former allies settled their differences over The Glow’s apparent jealousy with Big Jade's relationship with Bianca Belair as the pivot. Interestingly, Cargill won the bout at the show of shows, and here are three reasons why:

#3 Building Jade Cargill as a future World Championship contender

Jade Cargill was a dominant singles competitor in AEW. The Storm had held the promotion’s TBS Championship for 508 days, which stands as the longest title run by any champion in the Tony Khan-led company’s history. When she came to WWE, she was moved to the tag team division with Bianca Belair shortly after.

The ambush on Cargill by Naomi in November 2024 finally ended her run in the tag team division. Similarly, a singles victory against The Glow was now necessary for The Storm to establish herself as a singles competitor in WWE. Moreover, this would also build the 32-year-old as a future World Championship contender in the women’s locker room.

#2 Completing Jade Cargill’s revenge arc

Jade Cargill was in her second reign as the Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair when she was ambushed by Naomi. At the time, The Storm was going to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women’s United States Champion.

Moreover, she also missed several big premium live events that followed, including Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber. To top it all, she was blindsided by one of her strongest allies, someone she saw as a sister in the Stamford-based promotion. Thus, a victory for The Storm was necessary to fulfill her revenge arc at WWE’s biggest PLE.

#1 To further the storyline

Cargill and Naomi had been going back and forth for several weeks. While The Storm had already destroyed The Glow twice, the real-life Bloodline member also got Cargill on several occasions. Moreover, their storyline started to spill into Bianca Belair’s business once again on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

The storyline had fulfilled its objectives of bringing Jade Cargill back to the spotlight and establishing Naomi as a full-fledged heel superstar. Thus, a win for The Storm at WrestleMania 41 was essential to continue the storyline further.

Now, all the former members of the former big three of the women’s division will be on their separate trajectories. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cargill and Naomi following The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

