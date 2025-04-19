2-time WWE World Champion to cost Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41? Potential twist explored

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is headed to WrestleMania 41 to compete for the Women’s World Championship. The EST of WWE will face reigning champion IYO SKY and fellow challenger Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match. While Belair has all her focus on Mami and SKY right now, she may get betrayed in the title match by Naomi.

The Genius of The Sky had an in-ring segment with Rhea Ripley in this week’s episode of SmackDown. Before she could get a word out, Bianca Belair made her presence felt. However, instead of the champion, her focus was entirely on the former Judgment Day member. Shortly after, Naomi made her way to the ring and asked her former tag team partner why the latter wasn’t returning The Glow's calls.

Responding to the question, Bianca said that she didn't answer back because of Naomi's actions against Jade Cargill. Hearing this, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion asked if The Storm was really that important to Belair that she had surpassed their friendship.

Naomi is already upset that Bianca Belair completely abandoned her following the 2025 Elimination Chamber. The last time the duo spoke was when the real-life Bloodline member took responsibility for injuring Jade Cargill in November 2024 in a parking lot ambush. Moreover, The Glow also said that she did what she did to safeguard The EST from Cargill’s scheme to leech off Belair's talent and hard work.

Since Belair rejected yet another effort by the heel superstar to restore their friendship, Naomi could cost her a potential title win at WrestleMania 41. Since the match is a Triple Threat affair, outside interference won’t result in a disqualification. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Bianca Belair is still affected by the Jade Cargill-Naomi feud

Naomi revealed herself as the mystery assailant of Jade Cargill on the Friday Night SmackDown episode that followed the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Shortly after, The Storm entered the arena and completely obliterated The Glow. Notably, while The EST was shocked to see Jade attacking Naomi at the Chamber PLE, she didn’t even flinch during that episode of the blue brand's show.

While she may have appeared indifferent back then and is laser-focused on the Women’s World Championship right now, Bianca Belair has admitted that the feud between her friends is affecting her. She even talked about it in a video promo on RAW.

"I'll be the first to admit that lately, I've been in my head. Everything that's happened with Jade and Naomi, it really messed me up. And now, this whole situation with IYO and Rhea has brought out a different version of me. But different isn't wrong. My Road to WrestleMania has been filled with nothing but blood, sweat, and tears," she said.

With the way Naomi acted on last night's SmackDown, it remains to be seen if she will hinder Belair at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see who exits Las Vegas with the Women’s World Championship.

