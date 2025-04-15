"It really messed me up" - Bianca Belair opens up about personal struggles ahead of WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair has commented on how she's doing mentally during this WrestleMania season. At the event, she will compete in a triple threat match for the Women's World Championship.

Ad

Her focus is not only on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. It's also on Jade Cargill and her former friend and partner Naomi. The two stars had a huge falling out and will face each other at the Show of Shows.

During RAW this week, a video package aired of Bianca Belair talking about the things she's been dealing with:

"I'll be the first to admit that lately, I've been in my head. Everything that's happened with Jade and Naomi, it really messed me up. And now, this whole situation with IYO and Rhea has brought out a different version of me. But different isn't wrong. My road to WrestleMania has been filled with nothing but blood, sweat, and tears," she said.

Ad

Trending

Bianca Belair also said:

"Not no complaining, no whining, no excuses, no, just straight facts. I've been doing nothing but standing up for myself and speaking the truth. Something that I think that anybody would do... So I'm going to use everything that I've been through to be the Bianca that I know that I can be."

Ad

You can check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since joining the main roster in 2020, the EST hasn't lost a WrestleMania match. It'll be interesting to see whether she walks out with the title and keeps her streak intact.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More