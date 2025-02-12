Jimmy Uso details how he met his wife Naomi

Jimmy Uso and Naomi are two of WWE's most accomplished veterans, and together, they make one of wrestling's favorite couples. Fans have followed their entire journey with inside access through Total Divas and social media. The scoop on how the happy duo met was revealed by The Bloodline's Big Jim himself.

The Usos began wrestling in 2007 and signed WWE developmental contracts to train at FCW in December 2009. Naomi had joined WWE the previous August after a stint with the NBA's Orlando Magic dance team. Jimmy and Jey Uso went to RAW with Tamina in May 2010, and Naomi came up as a Funkadactyl in January 2012.

The Fatus previously discussed their relationship on Hollywood Live. Jimmy recalled how they were at a FCW training session when she walked in, and he was immediately impressed. A good friend informed him that Naomi had mentioned how Rikishi was her favorite wrestler growing up. Jimmy decided to use this to his advantage at the end of practice as talents loosened the ring ropes.

"So we're sitting there loosening them, all of us had to do it, it's part of the etiquette. So I go by her, she's loosening them, and I go, 'So you know Rikishi, right?' She's like, 'Yeah...,' and I was like, 'Shhh, that dude sucks!' [face-palm] And then she goes... [makes awkward face] and just slowly walks off," Jimmy Uso said.

Trinity Fatu recalled the moment being very awkward as she was already nervous and shy in a place where she knew no one else. Jimmy also acknowledged how hard he bombed. He continued on about approaching his future wife in the parking lot after practice.

"I caught her in the parking lot when we was leaving practice. I catch her about to get in the car, I said, 'Hey, excuse me... my name's Jon. I asked you... Rikishi's my dad, that's why I [told you he sucks]. I was just trying to make conversation but it didn't come out right," Jimmy Uso said.

Jimmy said he walked away from Naomi thinking he had no chance. However, she approached him the next day during a training session and asked if he could teach her how to execute a move in the ring. Jimmy obliged and said the rest is history.

Naomi set for big WWE match on Valentine's Day

WWE will return to the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, for Friday's SmackDown on Valentine's Day. Below is the updated lineup:

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

The Glow will be entering the Elimination Chamber for the third time if she's able to defeat Chelsea Green on Friday. She previously worked the match in 2019 and 2024.

