3 ways The Rock could return at WWE SummerSlam during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

The Rock has been absent from WWE television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss after Cody Rhodes declined the opportunity. Since then, The Rock has kept himself away from any involvement in the Stamford-based promotion. However, SummerSlam 2025 could be the perfect platform for The Final Boss’ return.Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena II has been officially signed for SummerSlam 2025 next month. The contract signing segment on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown was controversial, as Rhodes forcefully made Cena ink the contract. After the events on the blue brand this week, many are speculating that the bout at the upcoming PLE could feature several surprises, including one where The Rock returns during their Street Fight at The Biggest Party of The Summer.In this listicle, we look at three ways The Rock could return during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight at SummerSlam 2025:#3. The Final Boss could return and cost Rhodes his Undisputed WWE Title boutThe match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena is sure to be chaotic and would have multiple jaw-dropping moments as both superstars would go to any length to ensure that they walk out of MetLife Stadium as Undisputed WWE Champion.The Street Fight stipulation has added more fireworks to the bout. Shockingly, The Rock could return, costing Cody Rhodes his title match against John Cena as a punishment for turning him down earlier this year. This could result in Cody going on a hiatus to film his upcoming Hollywood movie alongside Roman Reigns.#2. Special guest referee RockThe Rock holds immense authority in WWE as he is a member of the Board of Directors of the TKO Group. He may use his position to benefit himself as he did before at WrestleMania 40.The Final Boss could return at SummerSlam 2025 and announce himself as the special guest referee for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight and may help The Last Real Champion retain the championship. Sick of facing such setbacks, Cody could be tempted to bite the bullet and do the unthinkable, leading to the next point.#1. Cody Rhodes' heel turnThe latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured more hints of Cody Rhodes turning heel soon, as he first rewrote the contract, adding a stipulation, then attacked John Cena and forcefully made him sign the contract ruthlessly.Previously, fans and pundits saw Cody Rhodes go all out against mentor Randy Orton and didn't hesitate to use the exposed turnbuckle to win. This hinted at him turning heel, and SummerSlam 2025 could be the defining moment for The American Nightmare.The Rock could return and shockingly attack John Cena instead, and Cody Rhodes officially turns heel, selling his soul to The Final Boss and winning the Undisputed WWE Title.