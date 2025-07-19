"It would have to be Triple H" - WWE veteran addresses possible return rumors (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about him trying to get a job in WWE. The former company head writer was addressing some rumors about his current status.
Former WCW President and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently called out Russo on his podcast. He stated that the ex-writer was constantly looking for a job in WWE. Bischoff went on to say that if Russo didn't get a job, he would complain about it.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo addressed the remarks, claiming that he wouldn't be criticizing the product if he wanted to work with WWE. The veteran writer pointed out that Triple H would be the one to sign off on his employment, but he was constantly critiquing The Game on his booking. Vince made it clear that he wasn't interested in any role in the wrestling promotion.
"Please correct me if I'm wrong, Mac. If I'm trying to get a job from WWE, it would have to be Triple H. He would have to be the one to sign off on it. I would imagine so. Vince isn't there anymore. It would have to be Triple H. If I was actually trying to get Triple H to hire me, don't you think I'm kind of going about it in a very weird way? At least, ain't I going about it in a questionable way, at least?" [From 1:15 onwards]
Vince Russo also clarified that he felt this was just Bischoff ranting in character, and the Hall of Famer didn't actually mean the words coming out of his mouth.
