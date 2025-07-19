  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • "It would have to be Triple H" - WWE veteran addresses possible return rumors (Exclusive)

"It would have to be Triple H" - WWE veteran addresses possible return rumors (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 19, 2025 06:50 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in the WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in the WWE [Image: WWE.com]

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about him trying to get a job in WWE. The former company head writer was addressing some rumors about his current status.

Ad

Former WCW President and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently called out Russo on his podcast. He stated that the ex-writer was constantly looking for a job in WWE. Bischoff went on to say that if Russo didn't get a job, he would complain about it.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo addressed the remarks, claiming that he wouldn't be criticizing the product if he wanted to work with WWE. The veteran writer pointed out that Triple H would be the one to sign off on his employment, but he was constantly critiquing The Game on his booking. Vince made it clear that he wasn't interested in any role in the wrestling promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Please correct me if I'm wrong, Mac. If I'm trying to get a job from WWE, it would have to be Triple H. He would have to be the one to sign off on it. I would imagine so. Vince isn't there anymore. It would have to be Triple H. If I was actually trying to get Triple H to hire me, don't you think I'm kind of going about it in a very weird way? At least, ain't I going about it in a questionable way, at least?" [From 1:15 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Vince Russo also clarified that he felt this was just Bischoff ranting in character, and the Hall of Famer didn't actually mean the words coming out of his mouth.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications