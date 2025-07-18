7'3 WWE Superstar to join Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso against Solo Sikoa and his MFT? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa and his MFT have continued to dominate SmackDown since Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga joined forces with JC Mateo and Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025. The United States Champion and his crew seemingly have the upper hand over Fatu and Jimmy Uso with the numbers advantage. This might lead to the duo utilizing the help of a returning Omos to fight Solo's faction.

After Solo Sikoa and his MFT brutally assaulted Fatu and Jimmy on the go-home edition of SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Big Jim and Sikoa squared off last weekend at the PLE in Atlanta. Interestingly, the bout happens to be Jimmy Uso's first singles title shot in WWE and The Street Champion's first US Title defense.

Sadly, the former OG Bloodline member was unable to beat his younger brother for the gold despite putting on a great effort, thanks to Talla Tonga. That didn't end there, as the MFT viciously attacked Jimmy after the match. This led to the return of Jacob Fatu to neutralize Sikoa and his crew. While the Samoan Werewolf was able to overcome Solo's faction alone, the US Champion still has the numbers advantage.

However, in a shocking turn of events on this week's edition of the blue brand, Omos might make his return and join Fatu and Jimmy to fight Solo Sikoa and his MFT. A report has revealed that WWE is seemingly making plans to bring the 7'3 superstar back to the promotion. That said, The Nigerian Giant could make his comeback this week and help Big Jim and the Samoan Werewolf get their retribution on Sikoa's faction.

However, this angle is purely speculative. Fans will have to wait to see what happens on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa to lose the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam 2025?

If the above scenario happens, Jacob Fatu might look to get his rematch against Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2025. That said, there is a possibility that the Samoan Werewolf could pull off a massive win in the potential high-stakes bout.

Fatu is currently on a mission to regain the US Title after The Street Champion had played his trump card to win the gold. Jacob could finally achieve this feat with Jimmy Uso and Omos beside him, as they may be able to neutralize Solo's MFT during the match.

While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical at this point. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

