WWE's surprising return plans for Omos revealed (Exclusive)

Omos hasn't been featured on WWE television for a very long time now, but that doesn't mean that there aren't big plans for him. A new report has revealed the surprising ideas that WWE has for The Nigerian Giant.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC gave the latest update on the status of the 7'3 superstar following his absence. According to JoeyVotes, WWE is seriously considering sending Omos to AAA now that the Mexican promotion falls under their umbrella.

The idea is reportedly to replicate the incredible, but short-lived stint he had in NOAH in early 2025, where he turned out to be a massive hit. This report will be a surprising one to hear, as he hasn't been utilized at all by WWE in 2025.

Omos gave a huge update on his WWE status last month

Considering the number of high-profile releases that we saw in WWE this year, many fans of Omos feared that he, too, would be a part of the chopping block. However, he surprised fans with an update on his future.

In an interview with Gamblingindustrynews.com, the Nigeria-born superstar confirmed that he signed a new deal with WWE and plans to be there for years to come:

"Things are going very well. Can’t complain. I’m really excited about what is to come. I’ve been training really hard and working on some new things and I think it’s going to be a really fun ride ahead, especially because I just signed a renewal with WWE and will be there for years to come," Omos said. [H/T - GamblingIndustryNews.com]

This was quite a surprise to fans as well, as nobody seemed certain whether WWE even intended to utilize him. June 15 last month marked the fifth anniversary of his RAW debut.

If you watched WWE during the highly forgotten pandemic era in 2020, then you might recall that Omos made his debut as part of Akira Tozawa's Ninja faction. He later became a part of the discontinued Shane McMahon-led "RAW Underground".

He had an impressive three-year WrestleMania run starting from 2021, where his debut match resulted in him winning the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside AJ Styles. The following year, he faced Bobby Lashley in an incredible showdown at AT&T Stadium, and in 2023, he faced Brock Lesnar in what many felt was a sign of endorsement from the WWE management.

He hasn't quite had the same luck in the last couple of years, but fans of his, jokingly known as "Omosapiens", will be looking forward to a return to the main roster television at some point. This report from WrestleVotes certainly confirms that there are at least some plans in place for his future.

