Congratulations to WWE Superstar Omos!

Omos hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than a year, but it seems he has a reason to celebrate today, as June 15th marks five years since he made his RAW debut.

The 33-year-old signed with WWE in 2019 and made his main roster debut on June 15, 2020, edition of the red brand as part of Tozawa's ninja faction. He was later featured as a bodyguard in RAW Underground before aligning himself with AJ Styles in October of that same year.

Omos recently revealed that he has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE, which means he's likely to return to TV soon, although it's unclear which brand he will be part of.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was not part of last year's WWE Draft, which could mean that he is a free agent, allowing him to potentially move to SmackDown or resume his role on RAW.

The 7ft 3in star last competed on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 40, where he was part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, he wasn't included in this year's battle royal.

It appears that the Stamford-based promotion has allowed Omos to appear for other companies. Earlier this year, he made his debut in Pro Wrestling NOAH and won the GHC Tag Team Championship. However, he soon gave up the title to return to the company, hinting at a possible comeback on WWE TV, but that wasn't the case.

Omos could return to WWE ahead of the rumored 2025 Draft

The most predictable place for him to re-join the WWE brand would be as part of the rumored annual Draft, which is expected to take place in the coming months.

If Omos is included, he could then make his debut for his new brand and kick-start with a new feud.

It is hard to believe that WWE would have tied him down to a new deal if there were no plans for his return, especially given the recent releases and the fact that the company has reportedly decided not to renew many contracts in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up in WWE and whether he is pushed as a monster heel, given his size.

