Omos breaks silence on WWE letting him go to Japan

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos recently commented on his move to Japan while being under contract with WWE. The star has not been seen on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming since last year.

After competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown, Omos went to Japan to wrestle in Pro Wrestling NOAH while being under contract with WWE. The star had a successful outing in the Japanese wrestling promotion as he won the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris. The 33-year-old hasn't wrestled for any promotion since January 2025.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Omos revealed that he saw his WWE peers, Tavion Heights and Josh Briggs, go to Japan to wrestle, which intrigued him.

The WWE star added that he had seen Great Muta's interview, in which the Japanese legend expressed his desire to face him.

"What happened was I saw Tavion Heights of NXT and Josh Briggs go to Japan. I was just watching the videos and everything. Then, as they were doing shows in Japan, an interview came out with Great Muta, they asked him, Who would you love to have in Japan? The first name he mentions is me. I'm like, Oh, wow. That's great. I didn't think he would remember me, but he did," he said.

Omos also mentioned that Road Dogg gave him an opportunity to wrestle in Japan, and he was glad that he did not turn it down.

"So I kind of threw the idea to a couple of guys about Japan. I remember seeing Road Dogg at the PC, 'Hey, do you have a couple of minutes to chat? Not really busy right now, but I would love to go to Japan.' He said, 'You know what? Let me think about it.' And then a couple months later, he was like, 'Hey, you have an opportunity to go to Japan. Do you want to go?' I was like, Yes! I want to go to Japan. To be honest, I am glad I did. I needed to go to Japan," he added. [H/T INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet]

Check out the interview below:

Omos talked about his WWE return

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Omos said that he did not know when he would return to WWE TV, but was looking forward to it as he was ready for the comeback.

"I don’t know. I'm just waiting. I'm kind of in a scenario where I'm kind of like a special attraction. Whenever that time comes, I'm ready," the former RAW Tag Team Champion said.

It remains to be seen when Omos will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

