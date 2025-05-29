Omos shares massive WWE update

Omos has not appeared on WWE television since participating in the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. The Nigerian Giant recently shared a massive update on his status with the company.

The former college basketball player has been absent for more than a year. He surprisingly went to Japan and wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH in January. He even joined the stable Team 2000X and won the GHC Tag Team Titles with Jack Morris.

After a month in Japan, Omos returned to the United States, and many anticipated his return to WWE television in time for a feud at WrestleMania 41. However, it didn't happen, and some were disappointed by the decision to pull him out of NOAH when he was doing great.

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Nigerian Giant was asked about his return. He's unsure when it's going to happen, and the only thing he can do is to stay prepared and ready.

"I don’t know. I'm just waiting. I'm kind of in a scenario where I'm kind of like a special attraction. Whenever that time comes, I'm ready," the former RAW Tag Team Champion said. (H/T chrisvanvliet.com)

Omos also revealed that seeing The Great Muta say that he wanted to see him in Japan influenced his choice to wrestle outside WWE. When the opportunity presented itself, he was more than willing to do it and experience a different style of pro wrestling.

Omos shares his rare medical condition

Standing at 7-foot-3, Omos has a medical condition called acromegaly, like WWE Hall of Famers The Great Khali and Andre The Giant. He told Chris Van Vliet on Insight that he was also diagnosed with gigantism, a condition that starts at a young age, compared to acromegaly, which begins as an adult.

But after seeing doctors while he was in college, he was also diagnosed with Partial Cushing's disease. According to The Nigerian Giant, he was the first recorded person in endocrine history to have the three conditions.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his pituitary gland. He also had to take medication to prevent his body from producing more growth hormones.

