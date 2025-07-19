Roman Reigns' real-life cousin willing to return to WWE after nearly five-year absence

Roman Reigns generated a lot of buzz after coming back to WWE in time for SummerSlam. Now, his first cousin, a real-life Bloodline member, wants to return to the Stamford-based promotion after almost five years.Rikishi, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series 2020, recently discussed coming back in a new role.The Samoan Stinker has been linked to The Bloodline story since its formation. However, he has yet to be inserted into the storyline.Speaking on the latest episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said he would be open to returning, but wants fans to make their voice heard.&quot;Without a doubt. Like I said, you know, anything I can do to be able to be there to support the family, and it's got to be right, you know what I mean. Again, like, I just don't want to be that person just thrown in. But we definitely got to be hands-on. How are you gonna bring me in? And you know, that part right there. But yeah, man, I'd do it for the fans. If the fans, you know, I mean, they want me to [come] back, hey, I need to hear it. I need to see it. I need to feel it, you know, I need to see your signs up there on Monday Night RAW. I need to see your signs on SmackDown - 'Bring back Rikishi.' That's what I need to see.&quot;Regardless, Rikishi stated that he would be ready to become the new Wiseman of Roman Reigns after Paul Heyman.&quot;I'm down to be able to, you know, be part of the original Bloodline crew, and you know, be that Wiseman, or, you know, whatever the part that you know, the Tribal Chief wants me to be through.&quot; (From 28:07 to 29:20)You can check out the full episode below:Roman Reigns could face a top WWE heel at SummerSlam 2025After taking out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW this past weekend, it's clear that The Head of the Table would be involved with Seth Rollins' faction heading into WWE SummerSlam.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker was originally planned for The Biggest Party of The Summer as of three weeks ago.Whether this is still the plan remains to be seen. Could a tag team match involving Jey Uso and Bronson Reed take place? Only time will tell.