Jey Uso reacts after reuniting with Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

The blood is thicker than water. Despite having some issues in the past, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have always had each other's backs in WWE.

The OTC's return was imminent, but little did fans know that he would end up reuniting with his cousin, Jey Uso.

The Yeet Master has now shared his reaction after a blockbuster reunion on WWE RAW tonight.

Jey Uso did not have luck on his side as he came up short during the gauntlet match. The outside distraction from Bronson Reed cost him the match against Bron Breakker.

However, he exacted his revenge later on when he came out to help CM Punk win the gauntlet match and punch his ticket to SummerSlam. In the post-match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed couldn't accept their loss and decided to vent their frustration on the babyfaces.

But a returning Roman Reigns spoiled their plans by taking them out to send a stern warning. The OG Bloodline members shook hands as the show went off the air.

A little while ago, Jey posted a photo of himself with Reigns on his Instagram story, using his signature catchphrase.

"YEET."

You can check out the screengrab of his Instagram story below:

It will be interesting to see if they will work together against Paul Heyman's group leading into WWE SummerSlam this year.

