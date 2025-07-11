Pitch made for Roman Reigns' new Wiseman as WWE legend foreshadows his return after nearly 5 years

Roman Reigns is nearing his WWE return, but he won't be the same without the Wiseman by his side. Interestingly, a Hall of Famer has pitched the idea of filling those shoes.

The OTC hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 41, the night Paul Heyman turned his back on him and CM Punk to forge a new alliance with Seth Rollins. On the RAW after 'Mania, The Visionary expanded his faction when he introduced Bron Breakker and put Roman Reigns out of commission. Since then, the group has continued to grow and recruited Bronson Reed.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi entertained the thought of Seth Rollins' faction going up against the OG Bloodline and Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Stinker, who hasn't been seen on TV since Survivor Series 2020, also pitched the idea to be the new Wiseman.

"Well, you know, to be honest, I think when it comes to those guys, you need the player, players. Definitely, Roman Reigns has to be in that conversation. Would it make sense to come back and have Roman with Big Jim, with Jacob, and Jey? You follow me? You know, maybe there's a new Wiseman there with the Bloodline. There's something people, you know, just they've been waiting, they've been asking, and, you know what I mean, for me, I was like, you know, I was like, to give the fans what they want." (From 13:20 to 14:06)

You can check out the full episode below:

Who will Roman Reigns face at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Roman Reigns is rumored to return to WWE with a new moniker ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said he wouldn't mind if Breakker ends up being Reigns' opponent at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"I wouldn’t mind Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. I really wouldn’t. I think that’d be fun. You know, just something to get his feet wet. Just something to get things moving. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker. I wouldn’t mind that."

Fans have been clamoring to see the two men face each other in a battle of spears. Will WWE pull the trigger on this program? Fans must stay tuned.

