Roman Reigns returning to face 2-time IC Champion at SummerSlam pitched by WWE specialist

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 09, 2025 13:54 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Roman Reigns. [Image from WWE.com]

The 38th edition of SummerSlam is upon us, and fans have been wondering which WWE Superstar should face Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

WWE specialist Sam Roberts recently entertained the thought of the OTC locking horns with a two-time Intercontinental Champion. The Original Tribal Chief has a bone to pick with Seth Rollins and his faction for taking him out on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. It is widely speculated that Reigns would face Rollins upon his return.

But another blockbuster match shouldn't be completely ruled out. Speaking on the latest episode of Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts said he wouldn't mind if Reigns ends up facing two-time Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at SummerSlam since The Unpredictable Badass was the one who laid waste to the OG Bloodline leader.

"I wouldn’t mind Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. I really wouldn’t. I think that’d be fun. You know, just something to get his feet wet. Just something to get things moving. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker. I wouldn’t mind that," he said. [From 1:09:28 to 1:09:42]
Roman Reigns tipped to leave WWE and wrestling altogether

Though the sky is the limit for Roman Reigns, he has accomplished everything there is to offer in WWE.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo said it's time for the Original Tribal Chief to step into Hollywood.

He said:

"I really believe Roman Reigns' future, in my opinion, is way, way beyond wrestling. I believe that [on heading to Hollywood] without a shadow of a doubt. I think he has every quality and everything that it takes. There is really nothing more he could do in the wrestling business. I think guys like Rock and Austin and Cena, I think they reach that point where it's like, 'What else am I going to accomplish in wrestling?' And I think Roman's accomplished it all. I think it's time for him to go on to bigger and better things."
Interestingly, Reigns has big projects lined up for him after SummerSlam. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that his impending return might be short-lived.

If you carry quotes from the first part of the article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Edited by Yash Mittal
