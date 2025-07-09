Roman Reigns returning to face 2-time IC Champion at SummerSlam pitched by WWE specialist

The 38th edition of SummerSlam is upon us, and fans have been wondering which WWE Superstar should face Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

WWE specialist Sam Roberts recently entertained the thought of the OTC locking horns with a two-time Intercontinental Champion. The Original Tribal Chief has a bone to pick with Seth Rollins and his faction for taking him out on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. It is widely speculated that Reigns would face Rollins upon his return.

But another blockbuster match shouldn't be completely ruled out. Speaking on the latest episode of Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts said he wouldn't mind if Reigns ends up facing two-time Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at SummerSlam since The Unpredictable Badass was the one who laid waste to the OG Bloodline leader.

"I wouldn’t mind Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. I really wouldn’t. I think that’d be fun. You know, just something to get his feet wet. Just something to get things moving. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker. I wouldn’t mind that," he said. [From 1:09:28 to 1:09:42]

You can check out the full episode below:

Roman Reigns tipped to leave WWE and wrestling altogether

Though the sky is the limit for Roman Reigns, he has accomplished everything there is to offer in WWE.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo said it's time for the Original Tribal Chief to step into Hollywood.

"I really believe Roman Reigns' future, in my opinion, is way, way beyond wrestling. I believe that [on heading to Hollywood] without a shadow of a doubt. I think he has every quality and everything that it takes. There is really nothing more he could do in the wrestling business. I think guys like Rock and Austin and Cena, I think they reach that point where it's like, 'What else am I going to accomplish in wrestling?' And I think Roman's accomplished it all. I think it's time for him to go on to bigger and better things."

Interestingly, Reigns has big projects lined up for him after SummerSlam. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that his impending return might be short-lived.

