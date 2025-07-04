"It's time for him to go" - Roman Reigns could soon be leaving WWE for good to chase bigger things, says veteran

A wrestling personality has shared his opinion on Roman Reigns' uncertain WWE future amid his continued absence, which has frustrated his massive fan base. Vince Russo thinks it's only a matter of time before The Tribal Chief leaves the Stamford-based promotion for good to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

It's no secret that Reigns has become a special attraction of late. He competed in only six matches last year and has already had just three so far in 2025. Moreover, the former Bloodline leader has been away since the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of RAW, where Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out. That said, rumors suggest that he could be on his way back to WWE ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Amidst this, speaking on the Coach and Bro show, Vince Russo stated that Roman Reigns had reached a level where he no longer needed WWE. The veteran added that Reigns had accomplished everything and that he could be planning for a life outside of wrestling by making inroads into Hollywood, similar to The Rock and John Cena.

"I really believe Roman Reigns' future, in my opinion, is way, way beyond wrestling. I believe that (on heading to Hollywood) without a shadow of a doubt. I think he has every quality and everything that it takes. There is really nothing more he could do in the wrestling business. I think guys like Rock and Austin, and Cena, I think they reach that point where it's like, 'What else am I going to accomplish in wrestling?' And I think Roman's accomplished it all. I think it's time for him to go on to bigger and better things," said Vince Russo. (1:00:58 - 1:01:34)

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns wanted Jimmy Jacobs as his writer in WWE

In a recent appearance on the Cafe De Rene podcast, Jimmy Jacobs looked back at his tenure in WWE as a writer. Jacobs revealed that just before being let go from the promotion, Roman Reigns had personally asked him to be his writer. However, he added that those plans got derailed with his exit from the company.

"I had a difficult time working for Vince. I just wanted to be able to play… I didn’t get fired because I was bad at my job. The last two things I was working on — on SmackDown, it was Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon, and on RAW, it was John Cena and Roman Reigns. After that John Cena and Roman Reigns story, Roman came up to me and wanted me to be his writer moving forward. You know what I mean?"

During his time away from WWE, Reigns has secured a major Hollywood project in the form of the newest Street Fighter adaptation. It's also worth noting that Reigns' former rival, Cody Rhodes, has also landed a role in the same movie.

