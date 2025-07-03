Cody Rhodes could fight Roman Reigns on the big screen - Reports

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns share quite a storied history in WWE. The two faced off at back-to-back WrestleManias, with The American Nightmare taking the Undisputed WWE Championship from The Tribal Chief. While the two stars haven't clashed since, they could be set to renew their rivalry on the big screen.
A few days ago, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Reigns has been cast for the role of Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action movie. The cast also includes Jason Momoa as Blanka and Andrew Koji as the main character Ryu, among other major names. Now, it has been reported that Rhodes is set to join Roman Reigns as part of the project.
Nexus Point News reported that Cody Rhodes is in talks to portray the character of Guile, who first appeared in Street Fighter II (1991).
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
If this comes to fruition, Rhodes will follow in the footsteps of Jean-Claude Van Damme, who portrayed the role in the 1994 movie. The character was not part of the 2009 Street Fighter film, titled "The Legend of Chun-Li."
Guile's character is described as a U.S. Air Force pilot who is a family man at heart as he seeks justice for the death of his close friend. The character became popular due to his blonde flat top haircut and military attire.
Akuma's character, on the other hand, is a warrior who is known for the mastery of Satsui no Hadou, a force with killing intent. If Rhodes ends up getting cast as Guile, there is a possibility of him renewing his rivalry with Reigns in a whole new avatar. With the fascinating backdrop of their WWE rivalry, the fans are bound to be excited. The movie will start production in Australia in August.
Cody Rhodes has another Hollywood project lined up
While it remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes ends up playing Guile in the Street Fighter movie, he is set to feature in The Naked Gun reboot.
The trailer for the movie reveals Rhodes playing the role of a bartender, who gets smacked on the table by Liam Neeson.
The movie will mark Cody Rhodes' first major Hollywood venture, and going by recent reports, there might be more to come. The Naked Gun will hit the theatres on August 1.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!