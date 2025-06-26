Congratulations to WWE megastar Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has achieved a lot in his pro wrestling career, and the OTC has also been making waves outside the squared circle. Reigns has now bagged a role in the live-action movie, Street Fighter.

Reigns has transitioned into a part-time wrestler in the last few years. He was last seen in action at WrestleMania 41, where he suffered a betrayal from Paul Heyman and lost the Triple-Threat Match to Seth Rollins. The Head of the Table was then taken out by Bron Breakker and Rollins on RAW after 'Mania and has been away since.

Many believe that Roman Reigns is Hollywood-bound after finishing up his career in WWE. He has already appeared in a few movies, with his latest project, The Pickup, set to release soon. The list is all set to get bigger as it has now been revealed that the OTC will also be starring in the Street Fighter, in which he has been cast as Akuma.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Congratulations are in order for The Head of the Table as he will be working alongside some of the most notable names in Hollywood, such as Jason Momoa and 50 Cent.

Roman Reigns is expected to return to WWE soon

While Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming for over two months, fans may not have to wait much longer to see him back in action.

As per WrestleVotes, the OTC is expected to make his return on the road to SummerSlam. It was also noted that the company was working on new merchandise and alternative nicknames for the former World Champion, and he will be involved in a major program at SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns has a score to settle with Seth Rollins and his faction, as the heel group took him out on RAW after WrestleMania 41. However, he is at a numerical disadvantage and may need a few allies. One of the names he could join forces with is Jey Uso, given that Rollins and Co. went after the Yeet Master during his World Heavyweight Championship reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More