Update on Roman Reigns' WWE return and new nickname (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since the April 21 episode of RAW. According to a new report, fans will not have to wait much longer to see The Tribal Chief back in action.

Ad

JoeyVotes and TC discussed Reigns' status on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. JoeyVotes reported that the former Undisputed WWE Champion's return is "near," with new marketing and merchandise being prepared.

Sources indicate that WWE's higher-ups considered putting Reigns back on television in time for Night of Champions on June 28. However, it was decided that he would return prior to SummerSlam on August 2-3 instead.

Ad

Trending

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

JoeyVotes added that Reigns is "set to be a main part" of SummerSlam. Alternative nicknames are also being discussed for the 40-year-old, who returned in 2024 as The OTC after a four-month absence.

Roman Reigns' latest WWE storyline

On April 19, Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 41. The story largely revolved around Punk's long-time friend and Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, who surprisingly aligned with Rollins.

Ad

Two nights later, Heyman declared Rollins the new top star in WWE before Reigns made his way down to the ring. The Head of the Table briefly brawled with his former Shield stablemate before being attacked by Bron Breakker.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since then, Bronson Reed has joined forces with Breakker, Heyman, and Rollins to form a dominant faction on RAW. Rollins also captured the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning he can challenge for a world title at a time of his choosing.

Although it has not been confirmed, Reigns is expected to feud with Heyman and Rollins' new group upon his return.

Please credit WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge if you use information from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More