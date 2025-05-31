Good news for Roman Reigns fans 

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Roman Reigns return to seek revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. However, they now have something to cheer about amid his WWE absence, as The Tribal Chief's next movie, The Pickup, where he appears in a cameo, has been given a release date.
Reigns has not been seen on TV since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out. Though it's given that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will return to seek revenge on The Visionary and Heyman, there's still uncertainty about when the company plans to bring him back.
However, during his time away from wrestling, Roman Reigns has been making waves in Hollywood. It was recently reported that he was being eyed to play a major role in the upcoming Street Fighter adaptation. Now, his next movie project, The Pickup, has been announced for release later this year on August 6th.
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
Footage of Reigns shooting for the project even surfaced on the internet last year. While he's expected to appear only in a single scene, there's no doubt that the former Bloodline leader could make a mark with his undeniable charisma.
Rikishi warns Bronson Reed about Roman Reigns
On a recent episode of his Rikishi Fatu off the Top podcast, the WWE legend spoke about Reed siding with Seth Rollins on RAW even though he had history with The Bloodline as he teamed up with them at Survivor Series 2024.
Rikishi predicted that this could lead to a major new storyline, which could see Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa get back together and go after Rollin's group.
"Well, he's not as smart as I thought he was. Don't think Roman [Reigns] is out of the picture. Nobody said he was out of the picture for long, right? Who knows, right? You know Solo's out there plotting, right? You've got the family all over... Alright, Bronson, you want to jump on Chef Boyardee's team, have a donut, and smile," Fatu said.
With Money in the Bank 2025 merely days away, it'll be interesting to see if WWE brings back Reigns to cost Seth Rollins the chance to win the MITB briefcase.