Good news for Roman Reigns fans 

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Roman Reigns return to seek revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. However, they now have something to cheer about amid his WWE absence, as The Tribal Chief's next movie, The Pickup, where he appears in a cameo, has been given a release date.

Ad

Reigns has not been seen on TV since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out. Though it's given that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will return to seek revenge on The Visionary and Heyman, there's still uncertainty about when the company plans to bring him back.

However, during his time away from wrestling, Roman Reigns has been making waves in Hollywood. It was recently reported that he was being eyed to play a major role in the upcoming Street Fighter adaptation. Now, his next movie project, The Pickup, has been announced for release later this year on August 6th.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Footage of Reigns shooting for the project even surfaced on the internet last year. While he's expected to appear only in a single scene, there's no doubt that the former Bloodline leader could make a mark with his undeniable charisma.

Rikishi warns Bronson Reed about Roman Reigns

On a recent episode of his Rikishi Fatu off the Top podcast, the WWE legend spoke about Reed siding with Seth Rollins on RAW even though he had history with The Bloodline as he teamed up with them at Survivor Series 2024.

Ad

Rikishi predicted that this could lead to a major new storyline, which could see Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa get back together and go after Rollin's group.

"Well, he's not as smart as I thought he was. Don't think Roman [Reigns] is out of the picture. Nobody said he was out of the picture for long, right? Who knows, right? You know Solo's out there plotting, right? You've got the family all over... Alright, Bronson, you want to jump on Chef Boyardee's team, have a donut, and smile," Fatu said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With Money in the Bank 2025 merely days away, it'll be interesting to see if WWE brings back Reigns to cost Seth Rollins the chance to win the MITB briefcase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More