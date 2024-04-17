Roman Reigns' massive non-WWE project after WrestleMania XL loss revealed

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently working on a new project outside the promotion's umbrella.

The Tribal Chief lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes on Night 2 at WrestleMania XL. He has now taken a WWE TV hiatus that could last several months.

Roman Reigns is apparently working on a new project with popular American actress and singer Keke Palmer and comedians Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson. The project is said to be a "heist comedy" movie.

Check out the screenshot from Palmer below:

Expand Tweet

Reigns is quite possibly the biggest heel of the modern era. For about four years, he was the most dominant star in WWE. His empire came crumbling down on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, when he finally lost his coveted belt to The American Nightmare.

Reigns later shared a video on social media and revealed that he is now focused on starting afresh. He also mentioned mourning his loss to Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe is already missing The Tribal Chief and can't wait to see him back on TV.

Many fans speculate that he will turn babyface upon his return and kick off a feud with Solo Sikoa and a new version of The Bloodline.

