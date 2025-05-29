Veteran warns top WWE name for not choosing The Bloodline; claims Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will come after him

The Bloodline was once the most dominant faction in WWE's history when Roman Reigns headed the group. Recently, Hall of Famer Rikishi reacted to Bronson Reed joining Seth Rollins' faction after he was last seen with Solo Sikoa and issued a warning.

Last year, Bronson Reed appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and helped Solo Sikoa take on The OG Bloodline. The Colossal acknowledged Sikoa and participated in the Men's WarGames match, but got injured after he performed a splash from the top of the cage.

Earlier this month, he returned to WWE and joined Seth Rollins' faction at Saturday Night's Main Event. Speaking on Rikishi Fatu—Off The Top, the veteran warned Reed for picking the new faction over The Bloodline and hinted that real-life members like Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and more aren't out of the picture, as they could plot and come after him anytime

"Well, he's not as smart as I thought he was. Don't think Roman [Reigns] is out of the picture. Nobody said he was out of the picture for long, right? Who knows, right? You know Solo's out there plotting, right? You've got the family all over... Alright, Bronson, you want to jump on Chef Boyardee's team, have a donut, and smile," Fatu said. (From 39:04 to 39:53)

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa haven't teamed up in WWE since 2023

A few years ago, Solo Sikoa was sent to WWE to become Roman Reigns' enforcer as he ruled both brands as the sole champion. The Street Champion dedicated his time on the main roster to The Bloodline and acknowledged Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

However, Sikoa's faith and belief started to dwindle when Roman Reigns went after The Usos. While Solo Sikao remained loyal, he teamed up with Roman Reigns in a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 against The Usos and lost.

In the coming months, he didn't betray the faction like his brothers. Instead, he eventually took over the entire group when Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. After the event in Philadelphia, things weren't the same between Reigns and Sikoa.

Over the past two years, the two have faced each other in different multi-person matches and exchanged victories. Earlier this year, the two ended their feud when Roman Reigns won the Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa on Monday Night RAW's Netflix debut in January.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rikishi Fatu - Off The Top, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More