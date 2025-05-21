Roman Reigns reportedly discussed for shocking "dark" character

Roman Reigns is currently on hiatus from WWE, but his status and future are a hot topic of discussion in the wrestling and entertainment worlds. After a swerve-filled WrestleMania 41 season, new details have been revealed on one offer as Roman seemingly re-evaluates his options.

The Tribal Chief's big screen debut came in 2019 as Mateo Hobbs, along with The Rock's Luke Hobbs character, in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Roman then portrayed Gary the Tatted Meathead in the 2020 romantic comedy The Wrong Missy, and he voiced Ramarilla in the 2021 animated wrestling movie Rumble. Amazon MGM Studios is set to release the heist comedy The Pickup at some point, featuring Reigns in a small role for a scene with Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer. A recent Deadline report revealed that the OTC is in talks to star in the live-action Street Fighter movie.

It was reported that Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo are also in talks to star in the movie based on the popular Capcom video game, but Fightful Select has revealed that nothing has been finalized for Reigns as of today.

Trending

Sources report that Roman Reigns is being considered for the role of Akuma, the younger brother of Gouken, who is the master to iconic characters Ken and Ryu.

Described as a devil or Gouki (Great Demon), Akuma is a dark character and Street Fighter's secondary antagonist. While Akuma is not necessarily a villain, it was noted that many people familiar with both worlds would not have chosen Akuma as their first choice when it comes to a character fitting for The Bloodline leader.

Sources noted that the studio is keeping quiet on the Street Fighter film, and the plot remains under wraps. Capcom is co-developing and co-producing the action flick, but there's no word yet on the writers and producers.

Roman Reigns WWE status updates

Roman Reigns has been away since RAW after WrestleMania 41. There has been no announcement on when Reigns will be back, but as of this writing, he is only advertised for the inaugural two-night SummerSlam on August 2-3 in East Rutherford, NJ.

According to the Wrestling Observer, The Tribal Chief is expected to stay on hiatus for a while. Sources noted that Roman "isn't coming back for a while," but no actual date was provided.

Roman Reigns has wrestled three matches in 2025 so far. He defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat on the RAW Netflix premiere, then competed in the Men's Royal Rumble. The WrestleMania match with CM Punk and Seth Rollins was his last.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More