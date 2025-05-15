Unfortunate update on Roman Reigns' WWE return - Reports

An unfortunate update on former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has surfaced. As per renowned journalist Dave Meltzer, the OTC will be out of action for a while.
The last time fans saw Reigns on WWE TV was on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. On that night, Reigns and CM Punk suffered an attack at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.
In a new update on Reigns' WWE status, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported the veteran would be out of action for some time. Check out his full comments below.
“I guess no Roman Reigns—they’re probably saving that for later. Roman Reigns isn’t coming back for a while. Exactly when, I’m not sure, but it’s not going to be for a while. That’s the Saturday Night's Main Event, and that’s another weekend where they’re going to be running; they have the Saturday Night’s Main Event, and then they’re going to follow with the NXT show. The Saturday Night’s Main Event will be the same day as All In: Texas, and then the NXT show will be the next day. That next weekend is going to be a loaded, a really loaded weekend of shows.” [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]
Reigns' fans might be disappointed after the update because many were hoping to see him return in the coming weeks.
Roman Reigns will be hell-bent on taking revenge when he returns
At WrestleMania 41 Night One, Reigns and CM Punk suffered betrayal as Paul Heyman turned on both men. The Wiseman then joined forces with Seth Rollins and helped him defeat the two megastars.
On the RAW after 'Mania, Rollins left Reigns and Punk dumbstruck when he revealed that he had formed an alliance with Bron Breakker. Rollins and Breakker's partnership is bound to cause trouble for WWE's top stars in the near future. Reigns would want nothing but to destroy the two stars when he eventually makes his long-awaited return.