Unfortunate update on Roman Reigns' WWE return - Reports

An unfortunate update on former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has surfaced. As per renowned journalist Dave Meltzer, the OTC will be out of action for a while.

Ad

The last time fans saw Reigns on WWE TV was on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. On that night, Reigns and CM Punk suffered an attack at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

In a new update on Reigns' WWE status, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported the veteran would be out of action for some time. Check out his full comments below.

“I guess no Roman Reigns—they’re probably saving that for later. Roman Reigns isn’t coming back for a while. Exactly when, I’m not sure, but it’s not going to be for a while. That’s the Saturday Night's Main Event, and that’s another weekend where they’re going to be running; they have the Saturday Night’s Main Event, and then they’re going to follow with the NXT show. The Saturday Night’s Main Event will be the same day as All In: Texas, and then the NXT show will be the next day. That next weekend is going to be a loaded, a really loaded weekend of shows.” [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reigns' fans might be disappointed after the update because many were hoping to see him return in the coming weeks.

Roman Reigns will be hell-bent on taking revenge when he returns

At WrestleMania 41 Night One, Reigns and CM Punk suffered betrayal as Paul Heyman turned on both men. The Wiseman then joined forces with Seth Rollins and helped him defeat the two megastars.

Ad

On the RAW after 'Mania, Rollins left Reigns and Punk dumbstruck when he revealed that he had formed an alliance with Bron Breakker. Rollins and Breakker's partnership is bound to cause trouble for WWE's top stars in the near future. Reigns would want nothing but to destroy the two stars when he eventually makes his long-awaited return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More