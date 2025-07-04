  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 04, 2025 01:25 GMT
The star was fired (Credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns made a massive offer to a star so that he would work with him. Unfortunately, it didn't work out, and he was fired from the company soon after.

On the Cafe De Rene podcast, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs discussed his time working in WWE, where he was involved in two storylines: Kevin Owens facing Shane McMahon, and John Cena facing Roman Reigns. He said that after the story with Cena and Reigns, Roman came up to him and told him to be his writer going forward.

He was going to get that chance, but at the same time, Vince McMahon did not recognize what he brought to the table.

"I had a difficult time working for Vince. I just wanted to be able to play… I didn’t get fired because I was bad at my job. The last two things I was working on — on SmackDown, it was Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon, and on RAW, it was John Cena and Roman Reigns. After that John Cena and Roman Reigns story, Roman came up to me and wanted me to be his writer moving forward. You know what I mean?" (44:24 - 44:54)
Jacobs went on to say that he resented Vince McMahon for not recognizing the value he brought to the company, and as a result, he ended up acting out. He got fired, and when he was fired, he was relieved that it had happened.

"I didn’t get fired because I was bad at my job, and there’s a part of me that kind of resented Vince for not seeing it, maybe. He thought I was just a weirdo, and I think the other people around me saw my value, and kind of he didn’t, and so I acted out like a child, and I got fired, and when I got fired, I was relieved." (44:59 - 45:20)
Jacobs moved on and continued his wrestling career, but his time as a writer remains a big what could have been for WWE.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcriptions if you use any quotes from this article.

