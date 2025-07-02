Roman Reigns WWE update (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television ever since Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC came out toward the end of that episode and looked to target his former Wiseman for betraying him at 'Mania 41 before Bron Breakker took him out with a spear.

Ad

With fans growing increasingly eager for his return, WrestleVotes recently stated that the OTC is close to making a return to the promotion. With this year's SummerSlam slated to be a two-night event, WWE needs all the star power they have to make it a success.

Addressing his return on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he claimed that Roman would return to the promotion before SummerSlam. While he didn't mention if the OTC would be involved in next month's show, he did say that fans would know what Roman would be doing at the event, going into the show.

Ad

Trending

"We reported that last week that he's due back imminently. His name has been floated [sic] around on documents. That's where we can leave it. But I'd imagine it's not a SummerSlam return. That's the best I can say right now. I'd imagine going into SummerSlam, people will know what he's doing," he said. [From 20:55 onwards]

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

SummerSlam: New Jersey is shaping up to be an exciting event. Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, it looks like Dominik Mysterio will be defending his Intercontinental title against AJ Styles at the event as well.

Please credit Sporskeeda and embed the video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action