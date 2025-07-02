Roman Reigns WWE update (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television ever since Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC came out toward the end of that episode and looked to target his former Wiseman for betraying him at 'Mania 41 before Bron Breakker took him out with a spear.
With fans growing increasingly eager for his return, WrestleVotes recently stated that the OTC is close to making a return to the promotion. With this year's SummerSlam slated to be a two-night event, WWE needs all the star power they have to make it a success.
Addressing his return on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he claimed that Roman would return to the promotion before SummerSlam. While he didn't mention if the OTC would be involved in next month's show, he did say that fans would know what Roman would be doing at the event, going into the show.
"We reported that last week that he's due back imminently. His name has been floated [sic] around on documents. That's where we can leave it. But I'd imagine it's not a SummerSlam return. That's the best I can say right now. I'd imagine going into SummerSlam, people will know what he's doing," he said. [From 20:55 onwards]
SummerSlam: New Jersey is shaping up to be an exciting event. Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, it looks like Dominik Mysterio will be defending his Intercontinental title against AJ Styles at the event as well.
