Blockbuster match finally happening at WWE SummerSlam this year (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio was set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. A match between the two was announced for the show before it was canceled following an injury to the reigning champion.

AJ Styles has been chasing the Intercontinental Title for a while now, and it seems that he's about to get his match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. WrestleVotes stated that AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio is set to take place at SummerSlam: New Jersey.

He responded to a fan query on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A about the match taking place at next week's Saturday Night's Main Event. He stated that the card for that show is already full enough, making WWE SummerSlam the likely destination for this huge Intercontinental Championship clash.

"Don't think the match takes place the next Saturday night, think it's too soon. Plus, that card's filling up and they're presenting it as this PLE, this must-watch, which it will be, but it's only two hours, about an hour and 27 minutes with commercial. So, I think that card is gonna be full enough. So, I'd expect that match to happen at SummerSlam and I think it's gonna be great when it does happen. So, MetLife Stadium looks like the place for that match," he said. [From 11:40 onwards]

WWE SummerSlam is slated to be a huge show for the promotion this year as it is the first two-night SummerSlam to take place. King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 41 at the event.

