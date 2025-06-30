Is Dominik Mysterio really injured? The truth revealed

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio made his presence known in a backstage segment. Here, Dirty Dominik was involved in a segment with AJ Styles, during which he presented a doctor's note to the Phenomenal One.

This occurred when the former World Champion alleged that Dom had faked his injury, but the Judgment Day member presented medical evidence to the contrary. After reading it with his eyeglasses, Styles asserted that he would dethrone Dominik and win the title soon.

This development sparked a query: Is Dominik Mysterio really injured? Or is this entire thing merely part of a storyline?

According to recent reports, Mysterio is suffering from a real-life injury. The IC Champion has been dealing with minor rib issues. This is why he is currently not defending his mid-card title in the Triple H-led promotion.

For those unaware, before Night of Champions 2025, WWE announced an AJ Styles vs. Dirty Dominik match for the Saudi Arabia show. However, during an episode of the red brand before the international event, Adam Pearce affirmed Dominik's injury and pulled this title bout from the show.

As this is only a minor injury, WWE has no plans to strip Dominik Mysterio of the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, with the latest segment on Monday Night RAW, it's clear that the company is still moving in the direction of Styles vs. Dom for the IC title.

It will be intriguing to see what will happen when Dominik Mysterio recovers from the injury. Will he manage to retain the gold against the Phenomenal One?

What if Dominik Mysterio suffered a title loss against AJ Styles in WWE?

If Dirty Dom failed to defeat AJ Styles in their forthcoming title match, this could lead to some massive changes in the Judgment Day faction. During RAW after Night of Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh dethroned The New Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

Following the bout, Dominik Mysterio came out with the IC title and celebrated with the villainous faction. If Dom lost his title to Styles, it could lead to Balor taunting him and pointing out that he's still a champion.

This would be a terrible scenario for Dom, especially because his biggest supporter, Liv Morgan, is absent from the Stamford-based promotion. It would likely lead to a heated altercation between Balor and Dominik. The former Universal Champion could even kick Dominik out of the Judgment Day in Morgan's absence.

