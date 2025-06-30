  • home icon
  • Dominik Mysterio confronted by 48-year-old legend backstage on WWE RAW; Adam Pearce makes a surprising decision

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 30, 2025 22:31 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Dominik Mysterio was set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against a 48-year-old legend at Night of Champions, but things changed, as he was not medically cleared. Adam Pearce made a surprising decision as Mysterio was confronted.

The 48-year-old wrestling legend, "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles, is in pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship years after first winning it. He's a Grand Slam Champion and is looking to continue to add to his already-stacked resumé.

Backstage on this week's WWE RAW, AJ Styles confronted Dominik Mysterio, who pulled out a doctor's note to let him know he wasn't cleared. Not only this, but Adam Pearce agreed to put out a statement in the note that if Styles touched Dominik, his Intercontinental Title shot would be revoked.

In a hilarious move, Styles had his reading glasses on and verified that what Dominik Mysterio said about the note was, in fact, true. However, it's only going to delay the inevitable, which is a clash for the Intercontinental Championship.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out. Since becoming the Champion at WrestleMania 41, Dominik has had two title defenses against Penta and one unexpected defense against Octagon Jr. at Money in the Bank 2025.

With three defenses in a little over two months, this is going to be the next big one.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

