Dominik Mysterio's injury sparks discussion over old WWE rule; wrestling veteran calls for action: "It's not fair" (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio's injury. The star is currently out of action.

This past week on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce informed AJ Styles that his Intercontinental Championship match against Dominik Mysterio at Night of Champions was called off. He said that Dom has suffered an injury and couldn't compete. Later, PWInsider reported that the star was dealing with a rib issue.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter noted that Dominik Mysterio might be on the sidelines for a while. In light of the injury, Apter mentioned that WWE should bring back the rule where a champ has to relinquish the title if he or she cannot defend it within 30 days. He felt this move would vacate the Intercontinental Championship, allowing other stars to compete for the gold.

"Well, from what I understand, he's gonna be out for a while. I'm not quite sure what the injury is yet, but he is injured. You know what I miss. When a champion gets injured, I miss the old ruling, which I wish they'd bring back. If you can't defend the title within 30 days, you're stripped of the title. They need to bring that back. There are champions that don't defend their title for like two PLEs, and they still have the belt. It's not fair. Change that." [From 4:50 onwards]

With the match called off, it will be interesting to see when The Phenomenal One gets his hands on the crafty Judgment Day member.

