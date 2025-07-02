3 Signs Cody Rhodes will lose to John Cena again at WWE SummerSlam 2025

The Cody Rhodes and John Cena saga has been one of the top storylines in WWE in recent memory. The Stamford-based promotion is writing the second chapter in the plot. The American Nightmare is on a redemption arc as he embarks on a mission to reclaim his Undisputed WWE Championship.

The 40-year-old superstar is just one step away from completing his quest to recapture his lost title. The American Nightmare punched his ticket to SummerSlam 2025 with his win over mentor Randy Orton at Night of Champions 2025, winning the King of the Ring Tournament.

Rhodes is the favourite to clinch a win at SummerSlam. However, going against the flow, this listicle looks at three signs pointing to the fact that the American Nightmare might again lose to John Cena in a title rematch:

#3. Rhodes' potential Hollywood project

There has been a report about Cody Rhodes being in talks for the Street Fighter film, which has already signed top WWE star Roman Reigns to play a major character.

The American Nightmare has reportedly been offered the role of Guile. If Rhodes accepts, he will need to take time off television in August, as filming for the movie is scheduled to commence in that month.

Rhodes winning at SummerSlam would make no sense if he has to go on hiatus the same month for filming his Hollywood project.

#2. WWE subtly leaked that the Cody Rhodes and Cena saga would extend beyond SummerSlam

The Leader of Cenation and the American Nightmare has been in a heated feud since the 2025 Elimination Chamber, when John Cena shockingly turned heel and later captured his 17th WWE World Title, beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Rhodes has officially earned his rematch against the Last Real Champion at SummerSlam 2025, winning the KOTR Tournament. Many feel the rivalry between these two would culminate at the Biggest Party of Summer, with the 40-year-old star regaining his title.

However, WWE may have subtly hinted that Rhodes might lose and continue his feud against Cena until Survivor Series 2025, as both are announced for the show and are facing each other in the poster, hinting at a potential WarGames match.

#1. Unpredictable outcome

Cody Rhodes defeating John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 and recapturing the WWE Undisputed Championship is the most suggested pitch surrounding this event.

However, WWE, under Triple H’s creative direction, is accustomed to booking more unpredictable outcomes lately.

To craft an unpredictable conclusion, Triple H could make Cody Rhodes lose against John Cena following an outside interference and extend their rivalry to utilize Cena as the main guy and champion before he hangs up his boots later this year.

