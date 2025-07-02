Bad WWE news for the Bloodline fans (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest superstars WWE has on its roster right now. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is one of the biggest draws for the promotion, and fans are always waiting for the OTC to show up. The 40-year-old has been missing from television since the RAW after WrestleMania.
With WWE SummerSlam less than a month away, fans are expecting Roman to make a return soon. However, there may be some bad news in store for Bloodline fans, according to WrestleVotes. He claims that Roman Reigns will steer clear of the Bloodline saga upon his return.
Addressing the issue during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he stated that Roman Reigns would head straight back into the Seth Rollins/Paul Heyman storyline.
"Just because the numbers look right, you know, Jimmy, Jey, Roman and Jacob Fatu, four on four, but I think he's gonna go, like I said last week, towards Rollins. I think he's got the payback, so I'm not sure he jumps back into this Bloodline story. Although, the numbers are there, like they're saying in a potential four on four match, but I just don't seem him going back to Bloodline business right now. I think he's gonna focus on Paul Heyman," he said. [From 19:55 onwards]
Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE programming after he was taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the edition of RAW after 'Mania. The OTC was betrayed by his Wiseman at WrestleMania 41, when he low-blowed both him and CM Punk to join forces with Seth Rollins.
