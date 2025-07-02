Bad WWE news for the Bloodline fans (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest superstars WWE has on its roster right now. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is one of the biggest draws for the promotion, and fans are always waiting for the OTC to show up. The 40-year-old has been missing from television since the RAW after WrestleMania.

Ad

With WWE SummerSlam less than a month away, fans are expecting Roman to make a return soon. However, there may be some bad news in store for Bloodline fans, according to WrestleVotes. He claims that Roman Reigns will steer clear of the Bloodline saga upon his return.

Addressing the issue during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he stated that Roman Reigns would head straight back into the Seth Rollins/Paul Heyman storyline.

Ad

Trending

"Just because the numbers look right, you know, Jimmy, Jey, Roman and Jacob Fatu, four on four, but I think he's gonna go, like I said last week, towards Rollins. I think he's got the payback, so I'm not sure he jumps back into this Bloodline story. Although, the numbers are there, like they're saying in a potential four on four match, but I just don't seem him going back to Bloodline business right now. I think he's gonna focus on Paul Heyman," he said. [From 19:55 onwards]

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE programming after he was taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the edition of RAW after 'Mania. The OTC was betrayed by his Wiseman at WrestleMania 41, when he low-blowed both him and CM Punk to join forces with Seth Rollins.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action