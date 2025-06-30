Huge update on Roman Reigns' WWE future

While Roman Reigns is one of WWE's biggest superstars, he has transitioned into more of a part-time wrestler in the last couple of years. However, there is now a positive update on his future, as he looks to be confirmed for an upcoming premium live event.

The OTC was last seen on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he was taken out by the newly formed alliance of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. This came after the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion suffered a betrayal from Paul Heyman at the Showcase of Immortals. Reigns is expected to return to the sports entertainment giant on the road to SummerSlam. However, with him recently getting cast in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, it is uncertain how long he will stay.

Nonetheless, SummerSlam won't be the last time fans see Roman Reigns in action as he is also advertised for Survivor Series later this year. The premium live event's poster was recently released, and the OTC is at the center of it, which all but confirms his appearance at the show.

Roman Reigns has a score to settle with WWE star Seth Rollins and his group

Roman Reigns suffered a major betrayal at WrestleMania 41, where Paul Heyman turned on him and CM Punk and joined forces with Seth Rollins. The duo added Bron Breakker to their ranks on the RAW following the Show of Shows, and Rollins and Breakker took out the OTC and the Best in the World.

While CM Punk has continued to feature prominently on WWE programming, Reigns has been absent since the attack. As per a new report, he is expected to return soon, now that the company is on the road to SummerSlam.

While Roman Reigns' opponent for the Biggest Party of the Summer is not confirmed yet, he is most likely to seek revenge on Seth Rollins and his faction. However, Rollins' group has grown stronger in the OTC's absence, as they have now also enlisted Bronson Reed.

The Head of the Table will need some allies if he has to take down his former Shield stablemate. With Reigns advertised for Survivor Series WarGames, a match between a group led by the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Seth Rollins' faction is looking increasingly likely.

